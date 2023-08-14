Limp Bizkit deliver mosh pits and nu-metal nostalgia at Gunnersbury Park gig: full setlist

Limp Bizkit play Rollin' at Gunnersbury Park

The rap rockers played an impressive headline gig at the West London park on the weekend. Find out what was on the setlist.

Limp Bizkit played a blistering headline set at Gunnersbury Park on Sunday (13th August).

After supporting slots from the likes of Kenny Hoopla and Pendulum, Fred Durst, Wes Borland, Sam Rivers, John Otto and DJ Lethal took to the West London stage to perform some of their most memorable and mosh-able hits.

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst performs at Gunnersbury Park. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

In 2023 it's easy to forget just how gigantic Limp Bizkit were, but their Gunnersbury gig took us right back to 2003 when they were at the top of their game.

Fans old and new were treated to the likes of Show Me What You Got, 9 Teen 90 Nine and My Generation with Durst expertly conducting the crowd throughout.

From the outset the charismatic frontman was sure to let audiences know he had their backs, shouting: "Remember, if someone goes down in the mosh pit YOU HELP THEM UP!"

Highlights included their performance of their 2000 breakout hit, Rollin'from their third studio album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water their surprisingly catchy Mission Impossible soundtrack Take a Look Around from the same album and their infectious cover of George Michael's Faith from their debut.

Chocolate Starfish may well be Limp Bizkit's most successful album, but it was their Significant Other tracks Nookie and Break Stuff which garnered the most explosive reactions, prompting the most impressive mosh pits of the night. - and with good reason!

By the end of their set, it was clear Limp Bizkit still had it, delivering devil horns and death circles aplenty to their multi-generational fans.

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland and Fred Durst at Gunnersbury Park. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

See Limp Bizkit's setlist at Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 13th August 2023:

Intro

Show Me What You Got

9 Teen 90 Nine

Hot Dog

Snacky Poo

My Generation

Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)

Rawhide (Frankie Lane song)

Gold Cobra

Dad Vibes

My Way

Take a Look Around

Nookie

Boiler

Behind Blue Eyes(The Who cover)

Faith (George Michael cover)

Break Stuff

