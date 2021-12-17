Watch LadBaby, Ed Sheeran & Elton John's Christmas single Sausage Rolls For Everyone

LadBaby team up with Ed Sheeran and Elton John on Sausage Rolls For Everyone. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

LadBaby have reworked Elton John and Ed Sheeran's Merry Christmas single in Sausage Rolls For Everyone, with 100% of the proceeds going to The Trussell Trust.

LadBaby have joined forces with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John for their charity Christmas single Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

The banterous duo - made up of husband and wife team Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - have reworked Ed Sheeran and Elton John's current number one single Merry Christmas, in the hopes of knocking it off the top spot for a good cause.

The video sees the legendary singer-songwriter and global pop sensation being smuggled into a studio while wearing sausage roll outfits.

What happens next can only be described as five minutes of pure joy - all in aid of the British food bank, The Trussell Trust.

Watch them in action in their brand new video.

Fans were thrilled the collab in the comments section, with many in the comments praising LadBaby for bringing the feel good vibes.

Tash wrote: "I smiled the whole way through and then shed a little tear because this is AMAZING and the fact that 100% of the profits go to charity helping families means this needs to go to NUMBER 1!"

Life of Aimee gushed: "This collaboration represents their big hearts and the true spirit of Christmas - well done to all involved".

Kat pinksherry wrote: "I burst into tears as soon as Elton sang his first solo line; how incredible for you and for the charity to have such a megastar involved. Elton was my Mum’s favourite artist; I took her to his concert in Sheffield years ago. It was a surprise for her birthday. She passed away suddenly in 2019 at just 64. You did really well with the lyrics, congratulations! The dogs got the trifle made me laugh out loud! I have 4 of them and they love trifle! Best of luck to you!!!!"

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was revealed that the shoot enabled Elton John to discover Greggs' sausages and totally fall in love with them.

Mark, 34, exclusively told the The Mirror:"The idea that by linking up with us, Ed and Elton might knock themselves off the top spot, is what is so surprising and why no one saw it coming - a sausage roll parody of their own song that takes it to a whole new festive level!"

According to the outlet, Ed and Elton dressed up as sausage rolls so they could be filmed walking into the recording studio undetected, with Elton pulling off the caper just hours after receiving his Companion of Honour from Windsor Castle.

Ladbaby says of the collaboration: “It’s quite surreal. Windsor Castle to a Greggs sausage roll.”

If Ladbaby score a Christmas number one with the single, which is released on 17th December, they'll make history by scoring a fourth consecutive Christmas number one in a row.

So far, Ladbaby's three previous Christmas number ones - We Built This City, I Love Sausage Rolls and Don't Stop Me Eating - have raised a whopping £1.2million for The Trussell Trust so far.

