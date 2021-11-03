Ed Sheeran is planning more symbol albums

The singer-songwriter has said we can expect 10 symbol records altogether from him, but the next ones won't be to do with maths.

Ed Sheeran has said he’s planning more “symbol records” following the release of = earlier this year.

The 30-year-old has topped the charts with +, x, ÷ and = over the past decade, but isn’t quite done with using figures as the inspiration for his album titles.

Speaking to the Armchair Expert podcast, Sheeran said he has plans for 10 (yes, 10) symbol-inspired records altogether

I'm going to make 10 symbol records," revealed the Shivers singer. "But the next five won't be maths."

He’s also got plans for a follow-up to 2019’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which saw high profile duets with music stars like Eminem, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Stormzy.

He added: "Between the next one I'll do 'No. 7.' "

Ed previously joked to The Chris Moyles Show that he enjoyed naming his albums as singles because it messed with the media and forced them to search for the symbols on their keypad.

The singer also revealed that his latest Mathematics world tour, which starts in April 2022, will last five years before he becomes more selective due to wanting to spend more time with family.

"I'm bringing my family with me," the Bad Habits singer revealed. "My daughter is one and when she starts school I'm going to want to be settled and I'm not going to want to go on a five-year world tour.

"So now is the time to do it. I'm going to do it until she turns five or six and then stop. Then I think I'll tour in school holidays."

Sheeran's latest solo album = was released in October but the musician was forced to have a “solo party” to celebrate its release after testing positive for covid.

He has since been given the all-clear and is free to get back to his various engagements.

