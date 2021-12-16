Ladbaby reveal Elton John's love of Greggs' sausage rolls

Elton John with LadBaby Christmas single inset. Picture: 1. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen 2. Press/Instagram/Ladbaby

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter is a Greggs convert after tasting the delicious snack on shoot with Ladbaby and Ed Sheeran.

Sir Elton John loves Greggs sausage rolls.

The legendary musician might live in an be worth hundreds of millions and live in an LA mansion, but when it comes to the humble sausage roll, he's sold on the British chain.

LadBaby - who have teamed up with Elton John and Ed Sheeran to rework their festive tune Merry Christmas - revealed how the Tiny Dancer singer was recently blown away by the tasty treat.

"As we were singing, he ate it all," they told The Mirror. "At the end of the video he said: ‘That’s the best sausage roll I’ve ever had. Where’s that from?’

"We said Greggs. And he said: ‘I’m not going to Sainsbury’s anymore. That’s where I’m getting them from.'"

Ladbaby - made up of husband and wife team Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - are hoping to achieve another UK Christmas number one with Sausage Rolls For Everyone, which will raise funds for The Trussell Trust food banks.

Mark, 34, exclusively told the Mirror: "The idea that by linking up with us, Ed and Elton might knock themselves off the top spot, is what is so surprising and why no one saw it coming - a sausage roll parody of their own song that takes it to a whole new festive level!"

According to the outlet, Ed and Elton dressed up as sausage rolls so they could be filmed walking into the recording studio undetected, with Elton pulling off the caper just hours after receiving his Companion of Honour from Windsor Castle.

Ladbaby says of the collaboration: “It’s quite surreal. Windsor Castle to a Greggs sausage roll.”

If Ladbaby score a Christmas number one with the single, which is released on 17th December, they'll make history by scoring a fourth consecutive Christmas number one in a row.

Pre-order the festive song Sausage Rolls For Everyone.

So far, Ladbaby's three previous Christmas number ones - We Built This City, I Love Sausage Rolls and Don't Stop Me Eating - have raised a whopping £1.2million for The Trussell Trust so far.

