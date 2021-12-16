The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special with Greggs

You’re Invited… To the Christmas special of the year!

That’s right, The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special with Greggs is happening this Monday 20th December.

The Chris Moyles Show Christmas Special with Greggs. Picture: Radio X

With Father Greggs’mas popping by to spread some festive cheer, a chance to win an incredible £5,000 PLUS an extra special Christmas surprise – a live performance from The Darkness!

this is looking like the Xmas office party of the century.

The Darkness will be performing as part of this very special Christmas show! Picture: Press/Simon Emmett

And you can get involved too! Simply share a photo of yourselves using the tag #tbc at your local Greggs with your favourite Christmas bake and you could appear on the Christmas Show!

Check out the video above for your official invite, and to see the team getting ready for the Christmas spectacular.

You'll be able to listen and watch all the action on Global Player from 6.30am on Monday morning!

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk