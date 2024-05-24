KISS: Las Vegas is a “very strong contender” for hologram show

KISS have teased plans about their upcoming avatar show. Picture: Press

The Rock and Roll All Nite band’s guitarist has revealed the band are weighing up where to host the special gigs.

KISS have revealed some of the behind the scenes plans that will go into making their special hologram show.

The glam metal icons played their last concert ever at New York’s Madison Square Garden last year, while ushering in a “new era” and debuting their avatars created by the team behind the ABBA Voyage shows.

Now, the band are working behind the scenes to bring the digital creations to life, with guitarist Tommy Thayer revealing that they are deciding which city will host the event, which needs to be take place in a specially built venue.

According to The Sun newspaper, speaking at the Keep Memory Alive annual Power of Love gala in Las Vegas this month, Thayer said: “A show like this needs a theatre which is built specifically for the show, so we have to decide where it’s going to be. And there’s considerations about New York, Singapore, Dubai, London of course, but Las Vegas as well is a strong contender.

“And I’m a big fan of Las Vegas. This is where I live. So I can see something like that possibly happening here, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Watch the moment KISS bowed out for good and announced their Avatars.

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

Meanwhile, KISS previously revealed that fans can expect their show to be ready by 2027.

A teaser clip posted to their social media channels announced: “50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making."

The video also says: “2027 a show is coming.”

50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making. pic.twitter.com/3vvo5JNExf — KISS (@kiss) December 22, 2023

Talking about the need to stop when they were still physically on top, Thayer said: “Gene, Paul Stanley, myself and Eric Singer have decided that because of the physicality of what KISS does, it’s a little bit different.

“It’s a heightened kind of a performance thing, and physically it’s even way beyond what the normal groups are doing.

“That’s why we’ve decided to kind of bow out when things are still really strong with the band and the band is still really hot".

He added:“I applaud all the groups that are out there doing what they’re doing at an advanced age.”