A KISS biopic is coming to Netflix in 2024

By Jenny Mensah

The band's manager, Doc McGhee, has revealed the film will follow the glam metal band's first four years. Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A KISS biopic is heading to Netflix in 2024.

The band's manager, Doc McGhee, has revealed the film, which was first talked about in 2021, will follow the first four years of the glam metal legends.

Speaking on The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, McGee said: “It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in [2024].”

Watch his interview below:

The legendary rock manager also discussed the band's End Of The Road Tour, which will see them play their final 50 shows.

Asked if it was really the end of the Rock and Roll All Nite rockers, he revealed: "You know something? It truly is the end of what we know of KISS.

"So the Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] getting out there doing makeup tour is non-existent. Will there be other forms of KISS? Maybe in the future after I'm gone and after they're gone. I don't see that KISS goes away. I think if there were people they'll be movies.

"To me KISS is is Marvel. So I don't see it going away, but as [far as] going to see KISS and Gene perform and Doctor Ghee being backstage to do this, December 2nd will be the last time you'll see that."

It was previously reported that Netflix had all but signed a deal for a biopic called Shout It Out Loud.

Deadline reported at the time that the movie will focus on the story of Gene and Paul meeting in Queens in New York and forming the band with Ace and Peter.

Joachim Rønning was said to be on to direct with a script from Ole Sanders, who was working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron.

KISS were first formed in New York City in 1973 by Gene Simmons (vocals, bass) Paul Stanley (vocals, rhythm guitar), Ace Frehley (lead guitar, vocals) and Peter Criss (drums, vocals).

The band - known for their trademark face paint and over the top costumes - rose to fame in the mid '70s and were known for their epic performances, which included blood-spitting, fire-breathing, stunts such as smoking guitars and levitating drum kids and the use of pyrotechnics.

KISS in their current line-up. Picture: Press

The band has gone through several lineup changes through the years, with Stanley and Simmons remaining as the only consistent members.

Their current line-up, which is completed by Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, will wrap up their final dates with two shows at Madison Square Garden on 1st and 2nd December 2023.

Visit kissonline.com for full details on their last ever tour.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne turns gamer in new PlayStation advert