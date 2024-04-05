Gene Simmons says KISS catalogue sale wasn't for the money but was the "natural thing to do"

By Jenny Mensah

The Rock and Roll All Nite bassist has talked about the band's decision to sell their entirety of their catalogue as well as their likeness and brand name.

Gene Simmons has said "natural thing" for KISS to sell their entire catalogue and more.

This week, it was announced that the Rock and Roll All Nite rockers had sold their entire catalogue as well as their image, makeup designs and brand name to Swedish entertainment group Pophouse for an undisclosed sum.

However, their bassist has defended the move and said the band "weren't looking for it," but they were "blessed".

"Life happens while you're busy making important plans," the legendary rocker told PEOPLE. "We were planning our respectful, proud walking off into the sunset, because we've been touring, we had been touring for half a century."

"I don't want to go out there with my walker" he joked.

KISS bid farewell to touring in 2023 and the bassist believes it was the right choice because they owed it to the fans to bow out while they were still fighting fit.

"We've all seen boxers and artists who will stay in the ring too long and get knocked out by some amateur,' he explained. "You don't want to do that, you want to go out on top. And we did it the right way, out of respect and love for the fans."

The rocker maintained that the deal wasn't about financial gain, adding: "It's about enjoying life"

Pophouse, who are the team behind ABBA Voyage, are also tasked with bringing KISS into a "new era," which will see them get the avatar treatment.

Simmons reflected on the end of the glam metal band and of its new direction, adding: "the beginning of KISS is going to be something that will blow your socks off, like nothing you've ever not seen."

The band gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect at their last ever show, which saw them unveil a first look at the digital holograms at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday 2nd December.

When they left the stage, the glam-rock icons were replaced by the avatars on screen, who then launched into their hit song God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You.

Watch the unveiling below:

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

The long-tongued bassist previously revealed that he intends to keep on performing live and even teased a side-project, but is ditching his famous face paint.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 74-year-old revealed: "We've got a little side band called the Gene Simmons Band, and we'll be headlining festivals across Europe, South America... no more make-up for me.

"But we're the luckiest people in the world."

