Gene Simmons vows "no more make-up" on new side project

Gene Simmons of KISS performs during the final night of the Kiss Farewell Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2 2023. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The KISS rocker has talked about his next steps after the band played their last ever shows and said he's leaving behind his trademark face paint for good.

Gene Simmons intends to keep on performing live, but is ditching his famous KISS makeup.

The Rock and Roll All Nite legends bid farewell to their fans with the End of the Road Tour in 2023 and Simmons has already got plans for a new side-project, but he won't be bringing his famous face paint on tour with him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 74-year-old revealed: "We've got a little side band called the Gene Simmons Band, and we'll be headlining festivals across Europe, South America... no more make-up for me.

"But we're the luckiest people in the world."

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

The glam rockers may have stepped down from performances, but they laid out their plans for a "new era" by revealing an ABBA Voyage-style show, which included larger-than-life avatars of the rockers.

Simmons said the band could now be "forever young and forever iconic".

Singer Paul Stanley added: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are.

"It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalised."