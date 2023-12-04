KISS unveil avatars for "new era" at farewell show

4 December 2023, 14:04 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 18:04

KISS on their End of the Road World Tour in New York 2023
KISS on their End of the Road World Tour in New York 2023. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have confirmed their plans to be immortalised on stage as virtual Avatars.

KISS plan to continue their legacy using ABBA-style Avatars.

The Rock and Roll All Nite rockers were finishing off their final gig ever at New York's Madison Square Garden, as part of their End Of The Road Tour on Saturday 2nd December.

When they left the stage, the glam-rock icons were replaced by the digital holograms on screen, who then launched into their hit song God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You.

Watch the unveiling at their final concert ever:

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

According to the outlet, the avatars were designed by George Lucas's special effects company Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and financed by Swedish conglomerate Pophouse Entertainment, which is co-owned by Abba legend Björn Ulvaeus.

The characters that appeared in New York were somewhat more fantastical than their ABBA-Avatar counterparts, being 8ft tall, breathing fire and shooting electricity from their fingers, while floating above the audience.

"These four individuals already have superpowers. We want to be as open as possible," said Pophouse CEO Per Sundin.

Bassist and co-frontman Gene Simmons said the band could now be "forever young and forever iconic".

Singer Paul Stanley added: "What we've accomplished has been amazing, but it's not enough. The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are.

"It's exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalised."

