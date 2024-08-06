Journey appear to cancel 2024 UK & Ireland tour with Cheap Trick

Journey will no longer embark on UK & Irish dates this autumn. Picture: Mike Savoia/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 11-date arena tour was originally set to celebrate 50 years of the Don't Stop Believin' rockers' career.

Journey have appeared to cancel their 50th anniversary tour on this side of the pond.

The Don't Stop Believin' rockers were set to mark five decades together with dates in The UK & Ireland this year, with special guests Cheap Trick.

However, now it appears that the arena shows - which were due to kick off at Cardiff Utilita Arena on Wednesday 30th October and culminate in a date a The O2, London on Sunday 17th November - have been cancelled, with fans reporting of receiving an announcement via email.

As reported by Planet Rock, the short statement read: "Due to circumstances beyond the band's control, Journey's UK and Ireland tour is unfortunately cancelled."

It added. "Refunds will be made from your point of purchase."

Nothing official has come from the band's socials or website, but the event page for their date at The O2 London has since been removed.

One fan who was due to watch them wrote on X: "I’m a ticket holder and all I got was an email saying cancelled. No explanation. Not good enough."

Cheap Trick were set to join Journey on their UK and Ireland dates. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, earlier this year the band celebrated Don’t Stop Believin' being named the biggest song of all time by Forbes.

The 1981 track - which appeared on Journey's seventh studio LP Escape - has gone 18 times platinum and officially become the biggest song in the history of music.

The band's founding member and lead guitarist Neal Schon wrote on X: "We now officially have the biggest song in the world ever in the history of music! Congratulations to all."

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry celebrated the achievement on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

He wrote: "When this “Don’t Stop Believin’ ,'The Biggest Song of ALL Time' article came out I was so emotionally stunned.

"To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents. By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical. So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support. -Sincerely, Steve Perry."

