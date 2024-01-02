The 20 most inspirational Classic Rock song lyrics to kick start your 2024

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
2 January 2024, 17:10 | Updated: 2 January 2024, 18:34
Need some positive affirmation? Would some kind words spur you on? Look no further than the lyrics of your favourite rock bands.
Weather looking a bit gloomy? Can't face heading back to work? Let the words and wisdom of classic rock bands give you a January boost!
Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop
Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster]
Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
Queen - We Are The Champions
Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video)
Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger (Official HD Video)
Van Halen - Jump
Van Halen - Jump (Official Music Video)
Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run (Official Video)
Eagles - Take It Easy
Eagles - Take It Easy (Live on MTV 1994) (Official Video) [HD]
Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Live at Earls Court 1975) [Official Video]
Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train (Official Animated Video)
Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild (Easy Rider) (1969)
Boston - More Than A Feeling
Boston - More Than a Feeling (Official HD Video)
Guns N'Roses - Paradise City
Guns N' Roses - Paradise City (Official Music Video)
Aerosmith - Dream On
Aerosmith - Dream On (Official HD Video)
Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - I Won't Back Down (Official Music Video)
Journey - Don't Stop Believin'
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)
Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town
Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town (Official Music Video)
Elton John - I'm Still Standing
Elton John - I'm Still Standing
The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want
The Rolling Stones - You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Official Video) [4K]
John Lennon - Imagine
John Lennon Imagine Official video (HD)