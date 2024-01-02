The 20 most inspirational Classic Rock song lyrics to kick start your 2024

2 January 2024, 17:10 | Updated: 2 January 2024, 18:34

Journey's Steve Perry has some words of wisdom for you
Journey's Steve Perry has some words of wisdom for you. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Need some positive affirmation? Would some kind words spur you on? Look no further than the lyrics of your favourite rock bands.

Weather looking a bit gloomy? Can't face heading back to work? Let the words and wisdom of classic rock bands give you a January boost!

  1. "Why not think about times to come / And not about the things that you've done"

    Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop

    Fleetwood Mac - Don't Stop (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster]

  2. "We've gotta hold on to what we've got / It doesn't make a difference if we make it or not"

    Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

    Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

  3. "I consider it a challenge before the human race / And I ain't gonna lose!"

    Queen - We Are The Champions

    Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video)

  4. "Don't lose your grip on the dreams of the past / You must fight just to keep them alive"

    Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger

    Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger (Official HD Video)

  5. "And I know, baby, just how you feel / You got to roll with the punches to get to what's real"

    Van Halen - Jump

    Van Halen - Jump (Official Music Video)

  6. "Someday, girl, I don't know when / We're gonna get to that place / Where we really wanna go and we'll walk in the sun"

    Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

    Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run (Official Video)

  7. "Lighten up while you still can / Don't even try to understand / Just find a place to make your stand and take it easy"

    Eagles - Take It Easy

    Eagles - Take It Easy (Live on MTV 1994) (Official Video) [HD]

  8. "Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run / There's still time to change the road you're on"

    Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven

    Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Live at Earls Court 1975) [Official Video]

  9. "Maybe it's not too late / To learn how to love and forget how to hate"

    Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

    Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train (Official Animated Video)

  10. "Yeah, darlin' gonna make it happen / Take the world in a love embrace"

    Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

    Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild (Easy Rider) (1969)

  11. "When I'm tired and thinking cold / I hide in my music, forget the day"

    Boston - More Than A Feeling

    Boston - More Than a Feeling (Official HD Video)

  12. "Rags and riches, or so they say, you gotta / Keep pushing for the fortune and fame"

    Guns N'Roses - Paradise City

    Guns N' Roses - Paradise City (Official Music Video)

  13. "Dream on, dream until your dreams come true"

    Aerosmith - Dream On

    Aerosmith - Dream On (Official HD Video)

  14. "I'll keep this world from draggin' me down / Gonna stand my ground / And I won't back down"

    Tom Petty - I Won't Back Down

    Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - I Won't Back Down (Official Music Video)

  15. "Don't stop believin' / Hold on to that feelin'"

    Journey - Don't Stop Believin'

    Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)

  16. "Little darlin', it's been a long cold lonely winter / Little darlin', it feels like years since it's been here / Here comes the sun"

    The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

    The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun (2019 Mix)

  17. "The nights are getting longer, it won't be long / Won't be long 'til summer comes"

    Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town

    Thin Lizzy - The Boys Are Back In Town (Official Music Video)

  18. "Don't you know I'm still standin' better than I ever did? / Lookin' like a true survivor, feelin' like a little kid"

    Elton John - I'm Still Standing

    Elton John - I'm Still Standing

  19. "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes well you just might find you get what you need"

    The Rolling Stones - You Can't Always Get What You Want

    The Rolling Stones - You Can’t Always Get What You Want (Official Video) [4K]

  20. "Imagine all the people / Living life in peace"

    John Lennon - Imagine

    John Lennon Imagine Official video (HD)

