The 20 most inspirational Classic Rock song lyrics to kick start your 2024

Journey's Steve Perry has some words of wisdom for you. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Need some positive affirmation? Would some kind words spur you on? Look no further than the lyrics of your favourite rock bands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Weather looking a bit gloomy? Can't face heading back to work? Let the words and wisdom of classic rock bands give you a January boost!