Incubus to play Morning View album in full at The O2, London

Brandon Boyd of Incubus at Rock In Rio 2024. Picture: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Brandon Boyd and co will continue to celebrate their 2001 album with an exclusive UK show next spring.

Incubus have announced a huge show at The O2, Arena London.

Brandon Boyd and co have shared their plans to continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Morning View, with an exclusive date in the capital on 26th April 2025.

The band promise to celebrate the 2001 album, by playing the record "in its entirety, plus some hits!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th November from 9am, with the pre-sale taking place on Tuesday 5th November from 10am here.

Morning View was released on 22nd October 2001 and included the singles Nice to Know You, Wish You Were Here, Warning and Are You In?

The cross-over album is considered one of the band's most well-known records, going double platinum and peaking at 15 on the UK album charts. Though not their highest-charting UK album (2004's A Crow Left of the Murder peaked at no.6) Morning View debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with 266,000 copies sold in its first week.

The Morning View was preceded by 1995's funk-laden Fungus Amongus, 1997's S.C.I.E.N.C.E and 1999's Make Yourself. After the mainstream success of their fourth album, the band went on to release five albums; A Crow Left of the Murder (2004), Light Grenades (2006), If Not Now When? (2011) and 8 (2017) with another currntly teased to be on its way.

Incubus - Wish You Were Here

This year also saw the band revisit the album with a re-release titled Morning View XXIII, which you can stream below:

