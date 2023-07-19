The 25 best albums of 2001

19 July 2023, 15:42

Some of the best albums of 2001:
This Is It! The year of Is This It, Origin of Symmetry, Amnesiac and Party Hard.

  1. Daft Punk - Discovery: released 12th March 2001

    The French dance duo released their second album, featuring One More Time and Harder Better Faster Stronger.

  2. Gorillaz - Gorillaz: released 26th March 2001

    Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's imaginary cartoon band released their debut album, featuring Clint Eastwood and 19-2000.

  3. Ash - Free All Angels: released 23rd April 2001

    The band's third album was released in 2001, featuring Burn Baby Burn and Shining Light.

  4. Feeder – Echo Park: released 23rd April 2001

    The trio's third album was their breakthrough - spawning the hits Buck Rogers and Seven Days In The Sun. Tragically, however, it would be their last with drummer Jon Lee, who died in January 2002.

  5. Elbow - Asleep In The Back: released 7th May 2001

    The Bury band released their debut in 2001, featuring Newborn and Red.

  6. Sum 41 – All Killer No Filler: released 8th May 2001

    The Canadian rockers' debut album included the hits Fat Lip and In Too Deep.

  7. R.E.M. - Reveal: released 14th May 2001

    The band released their 12th album, which featured Imitation Of Life and All The Way To Reno.

  8. Weezer - The "Green" Album: released 15th May 2001

    The band's third studio album (and their second of many self-titled LPs) included the hits Hash Pipe and Island In The Sun.

  9. Radiohead - Amnesiac: released 30th May 2001

    The band quickly followed up Kid A with this ambitious fifth studio album. Key tracks included the classic Pyramid Song, Knives Out and You And Whose Army?

  10. Blink-182 – Take Off Your Pants And Jacket: released 12th June 2001

    The fourth studio album from the trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker included the tracks First Date, Stay Together For The Kids and The Rock Show.

  11. Basement Jaxx - Rooty: released 25th June 2001

    The dance duo released their second album, featuring Romeo and Where's Your Head At.

  12. Travis - The Invisible Band: released 11th June 2001

    Fran Healy and his crew released their third album, which included Sing and Side.

  13. Muse - Origin Of Symmetry: released 11th June 2001

    The band released their second album, which featured New Born, Plug-In Baby and Feeling Good.

  14. Super Furry Animals - Rings Around The World: released 23rd July 2001

    The Welsh band made their major label debut with their fifth LP, featuring Juxtapozed With U.

  15. Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American: released 24th July 2001

    The Arizona rock band released their fourth album, which included the phenomenal title track (aka Salt Sweat Sugar) and The Middle. The title of the record was changed to simply "Jimmy Eat World" following the 9/11 attacks later that year.

  16. The Strokes - Is This It: released 27th August 2001

    The NYC band released their debut album in the UK, featuring Hard To Explain and Last Nite.

  17. The White Stripes - White Blood Cells: released 3rd July 2001

    The duo released their third album, featuring Hotel Yorba, Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground and Fell In Love With A Girl.

  18. New Order - Get Ready: released 27th August 2001

    The legendary Manchester band released their first album in 8 years, featuring Crystal and 60 Miles An Hour.

  19. Slipknot - Iowa: released 28th August 2001

    The second studio album from the metal band included People = Sh*t, My Plague, Left Behind and The Heretic Anthem.

  20. The Charlatans - Wonderland: released 10th September 2001

    The band released their seventh album, featuring You're So Pretty, We're So Pretty and Love Is The Key.

  21. Röyksopp - Melody A.M.: released 10th September 2001

    The debut studio album from the Norwegian electronic music duo included the hits Elpe and Poor Leno.

  22. Ian Brown - Music Of The Spheres: released 1st October 2001

    The former Stone Rose released his third solo album, featuring the classic F.E.A.R.

  23. Pulp - We Love Life: released 22nd October 2001

    The band released their final album to date, which included the singles The Trees and Bad Cover Version.

  24. Starsailor - Love Is Here: released 8th October 2001

    The Wigan band released their debut album, featuring Alcoholic and Poor Misguided Fool.

  25. Andrew W.K. - I Get Wet: released 13th November 2001

    The partiest man alive released his debut album, featuring the timeless Party Hard and the thought-provoking Party Til You Puke.

