The 25 best albums of 2001

19 July 2023, 15:42
This Is It! The year of Is This It, Origin of Symmetry, Amnesiac and Party Hard.
The French dance duo released their second album, featuring One More Time and Harder Better Faster Stronger.
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's imaginary cartoon band released their debut album, featuring Clint Eastwood and 19-2000.
The band's third album was released in 2001, featuring Burn Baby Burn and Shining Light.
The trio's third album was their breakthrough - spawning the hits Buck Rogers and Seven Days In The Sun. Tragically, however, it would be their last with drummer Jon Lee, who died in January 2002.
The Bury band released their debut in 2001, featuring Newborn and Red.
The Canadian rockers' debut album included the hits Fat Lip and In Too Deep.
The band released their 12th album, which featured Imitation Of Life and All The Way To Reno.
The band's third studio album (and their second of many self-titled LPs) included the hits Hash Pipe and Island In The Sun.
The band quickly followed up Kid A with this ambitious fifth studio album. Key tracks included the classic Pyramid Song, Knives Out and You And Whose Army?
The fourth studio album from the trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker included the tracks First Date, Stay Together For The Kids and The Rock Show.
The dance duo released their second album, featuring Romeo and Where's Your Head At.
Fran Healy and his crew released their third album, which included Sing and Side.
The band released their second album, which featured New Born, Plug-In Baby and Feeling Good.
The Welsh band made their major label debut with their fifth LP, featuring Juxtapozed With U.
The Arizona rock band released their fourth album, which included the phenomenal title track (aka Salt Sweat Sugar) and The Middle. The title of the record was changed to simply "Jimmy Eat World" following the 9/11 attacks later that year.
The NYC band released their debut album in the UK, featuring Hard To Explain and Last Nite.
The duo released their third album, featuring Hotel Yorba, Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground and Fell In Love With A Girl.
The legendary Manchester band released their first album in 8 years, featuring Crystal and 60 Miles An Hour.
The second studio album from the metal band included People = Sh*t, My Plague, Left Behind and The Heretic Anthem.
The band released their seventh album, featuring You're So Pretty, We're So Pretty and Love Is The Key.
The debut studio album from the Norwegian electronic music duo included the hits Elpe and Poor Leno.
The former Stone Rose released his third solo album, featuring the classic F.E.A.R.
The band released their final album to date, which included the singles The Trees and Bad Cover Version.
The Wigan band released their debut album, featuring Alcoholic and Poor Misguided Fool.
The partiest man alive released his debut album, featuring the timeless Party Hard and the thought-provoking Party Til You Puke.