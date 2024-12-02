Iggy Pop adds Manchester show to 2025 UK dates due to "phenomenal demand"

Iggy Pop has announced a new show in the UK next year. Picture: Jimmy Fontaine

By Jenny Mensah

The punk icon has now announced a new show at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on 31st May.

Iggy Pop previously announced UK shows, including an unmissable gig at Alexandra Palace next year.

The godfather of punk planned to celebrate his five-decade plus career with a duo of landmark shows at the iconic north London venue on Wednesday 28th May 2025 and at the O2 Academy Glasgow on Tuesday 3rd June.

Now, the Lust For Life icon has confirmed a new show at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester on Saturday 21st May, with a press release explaining: "Fans in the North will now have the chance to experience Iggy Pop’s legendary energy and boundary-pushing artistry in an electrifying live setting".

The rare gigs will see the 77-year-old legend treat fans to a blistering set, featuring favourites from his days with The Stooges such as Raw Power and I Wanna Be Your Dog to his well-known solo hits, including The Passenger and Lust For Life as well as material from his most recent album Every Loser.

Tickets for the new show go on sale this Friday 6th December at 9am via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale options take place from Wednesday 4th December from 9am.

What are Iggy Pop's 2025 UK dates?

Wednesday 28th May: London's Alexandra Palace

Saturday 31st May: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Tuesday 3rd June: O2 Academy Glasgow

Visit iggypop.com for his full tour dates and how to buy tickets.

