The 25 biggest Classic Rock albums of 1984

'84 was a strong year for rock albums: everything from Metallica to Maiden, Foreigner to Springsteen. Take a look at a selection of the best, right here.

Van Halen - 1984: released 9th January 1984 The sixth studio album from Eddie and Alex Van Halen was the last to feature David Lee Roth on vocals for nearly 30 years. It included the huge hit Jump. Van Halen - 1984. Picture: Press

The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl: released 21st January 1984 The third album from Chrissie Hynde's band featured a new line-up after the deaths of original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon. The record included the hits Back On The Chain Gang, Middle Of The Road and the evergreen seasonal classic 2,000 Miles. The Pretenders - Learning To Crawl. Picture: Press

Bon Jovi - Bon Jovi: release date 21st January 1984 Jon Bon Jovi and co's debut album featured the singles Burning For Love, She Don't Know Me and Runaway. Bon Jovi - Bon Jovi album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Whitesnake - Slide It In: release date 30th January 1984 The British hard rock band fronted by former Deep Purple man David Coverdale issued their sixth studio album, which included the singles Guilty Of Love, Give Me More Time, Standing In The Shadow, and Love Ain't No Stranger. Whitesnake - Slide It In album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Simple Minds – Sparkle In The Rain: released 6th February 1984 The sixth studio album from the Scottish rockers included the songs Up On The Catwalk and Waterfront. Simple Minds – Sparkle In The Rain. Picture: Press

The Alarm - Declaration: release date 13th February 1984 The Welsh rock band's debut album included the singles Sixty-Eight Guns, Where Were You Hiding When The Storm Broke? and The Stand. The Alarm - Declaration album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Queen - The Works: released 27th February 1984 After the lukewarm response to their Hot Space album in 1982, Queen had a huge hit with their eleventh studio album, which featured I Want To Break Free, Radio Ga Ga and Hammer To Fall. Queen - original vinyl album cover - The Works - 1984. Picture: Alamy

Scorpions - Love At First Sting: released March 1984 The German metal band's ninth album included the hits Rock You Like A Hurricane, Still Loving You and Big City Nights. The Scorpions - Love At First Sting album artwork. Picture: Alamy

Marillion - Fugazi: release date 12th March 1984 The Aylesbury prog band's second studio album went Top 5 in the UK and included the singles Assassing and Punch And Judy. Marillion - Fugazi album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The Cars - Heartbeat City: released 13th March 1984 The fifth studio album from the Boston rockers included You Might Think and the ballad Drive, which gained a boost after it was used to soundtrack a moving charity film during the Live Aid gig the following year. The Cars - Heartbeat City. Picture: Press

INXS - The Swing: release date 21st March 1984 The fourth album from the Aussie rockers included the Nile Rodgers-produced single Original Sin, plus Dancing On The Jetty, I Send A Message and Burn For You. INXS - The Swing album artwork. Picture: Press

Rush - Grace Under Pressure: release date 12th April 1984 The twelfth album from the Canadian progressive rock band included the tracks The Body Electric, Distand Early Warning and Red Sector A. Rush - Grace Under Pressure album artwork. Picture: Alamy

R.E.M - Reckoning: released 9th April 1984 The second album from Athens, Georgia's finest exports included the singles So. Central Rain (I'm Sorry) and (Don't Go Back To) Rockville. R.E.M - Reckoning. Picture: Press

Tina Turner – Private Dancer: released 29th May 1984 Tina's big comeback album was her first in five years and included the massive hits What's Love Got To Do With It, I Can't Stand The Rain and the huge title track. Tina Turner – Private Dancer. Picture: Press

Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA: released 4th June 1984 The landmark seventh studio album from The Boss included the massive title track, Glory Days, I'm On Fire and Dancing In The Dark. Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA. Picture: Press

Prince - Purple Rain: released 25th June 1984 The Purple One's sixth studio album was also the soundtrack to his first film and included the singles When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, I Would Die 4 U and the unforgettable title track. Prince - Purple Rain. Picture: Press

Dio - The Last In Line: release date 2nd July 1984 Ronnie James Dio's post-Black Sabbath project reelased their second album, which indluded the singles We Rock and Mystery. Dio - The Last In Line album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Metallica - Ride The Lightning: released 27th July 1984 The second studio album from the metal legends included the classic song Creeping Death. Metallica - Ride The Lightning. Picture: Radio X

Iron Maiden - Powerslave: release date 3rd September 1984 The fifth album from British heavy metal titans included the singles 2 Minutes To Midnight and Aces High, plus a 13-minute musical version of Coleridge's Rime Of The Ancient Mariner. Iron Maiden - Powerslave album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

David Bowie - Tonight: release date 24th September 1984 Bowie's follow-up to the mammoth hit Let's Dance was seen as something of a disappointment, but that didn't stop Tonight topping the charts in the UK. Blue Jean and Loving The Alien were both promoted with elaborate videos, while the title track was a cover of an Iggy Pop song, from the 1977 album Lust For Life. David Bowie - Tonight album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

U2 - The Unforgettable Fire: released 1st October 1984 The Irish band's fourth studio album was a huge worldwide hit, bolstered by the band's appearance at Live Aid the following year. Singles were The Unforgettable Fire and Pride (In The Name Of Love) and also included was the live favourite Bad. U2 - The Unforgettable Fire:. Picture: Radio X

Deep Purple - Perfect Strangers: release date 29th October 1984 The veteran rock band's eleventh studio album went Top 5 in the UK and included the singles Knocking At Your Back Door and Perfect Strangers. Deep Purple - Perfect Strangers album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Bryan Adams - Reckless: release date 5th November 1984 The Canadian musician's fifth album was a huge international hit, including the singles Run To You and Summer Of '69. It's since gone three times Platinum in the UK. Bryan Adams - Reckless album artwork. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Don Henley - Building The Perfect Beast: release date 19th November 1984 The former Eagles man's second solo album included his huge hit The Boys Of Summer, plus the singles Sunset Grill, Not Enough Love In The World and All She Wants To Do Is Dance. Don Henley - Building The Perfect Beast album artwork. Picture: Press