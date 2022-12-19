Iggy Pop reveals how Elton John once terrorised him in a gorilla suit

By Jenny Mensah

The Lust For Life legend has looked back at the bizarre encounter in 1973, which saw him being chased around by the piano man.

Iggy Pop has recalled the moment Elton John once terrorised him in a gorilla suit.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, The Stooges legend has reminisced about the time back in 1973 that he was so "out of it" he didn't realise he was being chased by the legendary singer-songwriter.

"I was really out of it," the 75-year-old rocker told MOJO Magazine. "I’d done too much on the downside the night before, so I had to be injected madly to get to the point where I could just barely stand up straight and hold the mike. And then I saw this gorilla.

"I realised it wasn’t a real gorilla, but anyone who puts on a gorilla suit looks huge.”

The Passenger rocker went on to admit that he felt as if the ‘gorilla’ could “kill” him as he had no clue that it was Elton John, but the Your Song rocker soon broke the tension by picking him up and carrying him around.



“You don’t know who’s in there," he said. "It could be Billy Bob and he’s going to kill me.”



Iggy said: “He just picked me up for a little bit and gave me a little carry around. It was very funny.”

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop is set to play a huge outdoor UK gig next summer.

The Passenger rocker will play London's Crystal Palace Park on 1st July 2023, with special guests Blondie and Generation Sex - made up of band members from Generation X and The Sex Pistols; Billy Idol, Steve Jones, Tony James and Paul Cook.

Iggy Pop's forthcoming record and 19th solo effort, EVERY LOSER is set for release on 6th January.

From proto-new wave to riotous alt rock, fans can expect the full Iggy Pop experience with classic hits and new favourites.

Elton John is also set to bring his farewell tour dates to a bang, with a headline show at Glastonbury Festival.

The Rocket Man singer will play the Pyramid Stage on the last night of the festival, which runs from 21-25 June.

Sir Elton said he "couldn't be more excited" to be appearing at Glastonbury 2023.

Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her father Michael, has promised it will be "the mother of all send-offs".

