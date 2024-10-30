"Have that!" How Adele became The Maccabees' wedding singer and support act

Adele was one of the musician pals who played at Hugo White's wedding. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD, Phil Sharp/Press

The Maccabees Hugo White recalled how the band enlisted mates Adele, Jamie T, Florence Welch and more to perform at his wedding.

The Maccabees have announced their plans to reunite for a headline show at All Points East 2025.

The show - which takes place on Sunday 24th August - will mark the band's first live performance eight years, since their split and farewell shows at Alexandra Palace in 2017.

Speaking about how the band first reconnected the Marks To Prove It rockers revealed they first reunited during bassist Hugo White's wedding at a Battersea pub in 2020, where he enlisted some friends and fellow musicians to perform special sets, which ended in a performance from The Maccabees themselves.

One such friend was Adele, who they revealed not only acted as a wedding singer by performing her Rolling On The Deep hit with them, but she also ended up supporting the band before they took to the stage themselves!

"My wedding, we had a line-up of people that were gonna play and we hired out a pub and had the stage set up and stuff," the bassist told Radio X's Toby Tarrant as he covered on The Chris Moyles Show.

His brother and Maccabees guitarist Felix explained: "It started with The Beatles [covers band], then it was Jack Peñate, then us and Jamie T, then us and Florence Welch... and then us and Adele."

He went on: "And because it was Hugo doing the billing... Supporting The Maccabees was Adele, So we went on after Adele. Have that!"

Frontman Orlando Weeks said of the incredible event: “I didn’t go because it was The Maccabees playing together again, but because it was a beautiful gesture to be invited and to contribute to the spirit of the day. What I wanted, band aside, was to find a way to be in each other’s lives in some way."

The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

Meanwhile, today (30th October) sees the band reveal the first line-up of special guests for their All Points East show.

Bombay Bicycle Club, Dry Cleaning and The Cribs have been added to the bill at their date at the festival, which takes place at Victoria Park each year.

Nilüfer Yanya, The Murder Capital, Divorce and Prima Queen are also set for the extra special reunion show with more acts still to be announced.

Speaking about the upcoming set, Felix also told Toby Tarrant that the shows were "too magical" to pass up.

"In a way, All Points East has sort of become that for the indie generation, because Reading and Leeds has changed a little bit, so you always look at the line-up," he admitted.

"So, that was the one that, like, when it got offered to us, it was like, ‘Argh! We can’t not do that!’ It just feels too great, too magical. So that’s where we are.”

The Maccabees have shared some of the special guests for their All Points East date. Picture: Press

The Maccabees tickets for All Points East are on pre-sale now, with tickets going on general sale on Thursday 31st October at 10am.

Visit www.allpointseastfestival.com for the latest information on the line-up and tickets.

