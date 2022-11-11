Bez on turning down Julia Roberts: "It's like the story of the fish that got away"

By Jenny Mensah

The Happy Mondays dancer talked about snubbing the famous actress in his 90s heyday in Radio X's According To Google.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bez has discussed the fact he once turned down Hollywood A-lister Julia Roberts in Radio X's According To Google.

As the story goes, back in the 90s, the Pretty Woman star invited Bez back to her place, but he had no idea who she was at the time and unwittingly snubbed her to continue clubbing at LA's famous Viper Rooms.

Now, when asked about the infamous moment, he replied: "I actually did. It was [gesturing with hands] this big. It's like the story of the fish what got away... but I did turn her down, yeah."

Thankfully Bez has no regrets and is happily married to his "beautiful wife" Firouzeh Berry, with the pair making it official and tying the knot in September this year.

Watch our video above.

Bez's new book, Buzzin': The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday, is out now.

Happy Mondays star Bez and Julia Roberts in 1990. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

READ MORE: Bez gives Chris Moyles advice ahead of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Elsewhere in Radio X's According To Google, Bez answered some of the internet's most burning questions about him, such as: How did he join Happy Mondays? What's his favourite tune from the Madchester band? How tall is he? Plus, why is he credited on Happy Mondays songs?

And just in case you were wondering why Bez wore a helmet on Dancing On Ice, he also confirms it was purely because he was rubbish when it came to ice skating!

This month also saw Bez release a new autobiography which - with the help of rock and roll ghostwriter Andrew Parry - tells "the story of a bad lad who has turned his life good, tracing his passage from early-thirty something casualty to middle-aged politician, eco-warrior and bee-aficionado.

Bez's new book, Buzzin': The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday, is out now.

READ MORE: Which artists played at the Haçienda in Manchester?

READ MORE: Shuan Ryder talks hair loss, botox and hip surgery