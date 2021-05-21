Which artists played at the Haçienda in Manchester?

Bobby Gillespie onstage atThe Haçienda in July 1991. Picture: Jon Super/Redferns/Peter J Walsh/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Manchester's "super-club" opened on 21 May 1982. But in between the raves and the controversy, many bands performed - and there were some unusual names that took to the stage...

By Martin O'Gorman

The Haçienda was a legendary club. Largely financed by Manchester's Factory Records (helmed by Tony Wilson) and the label's biggest band New Order, it put Manchester on the map as one of the coolest cities in the world. It was at best a cultural icon and at worst a huge folly, losing its owners millions.

But while its reputation rests on its place in the "rave" culture of the late 80s and early 90s, The Haçienda was also a venue for live music. Between its opening on 21 May 1982 and its final, ignominious closure on 28 June 1997, FAC 51 (which was the club's Factory Records "catalogue number") saw hundreds of artists perform on its stage, battling with the former yacht showroom's dodgy acoustics.

Bez joins the throng at The Haçienda on 6 July 1988. Picture: GettyPhotoshot/Getty Images

Considering they owned a stake in the club, New Order were surprisingly not the first band to perform live at The Haçienda - that honour went to Sheffield's Cabaret Voltaire, who played the day after opening night, 22 May 1982. In the club's first year, it played host to shows by chart favourites Echo & The Bunnymen, Eurythmics and Culture Club, plus a demonstration of this new-fangled thing called "hip hop" in the shape of Grandmaster Flash.

Here are just a selection of the acts that performed at The Haçienda, from the usual suspects (Factory bands and native Mancunians) to some names that will surprise you...