Haim announce rescheduled UK tour dates for 2021

5 May 2021, 13:27

Haim press shot
Haim have confirmed their rescheduled tour dates. Picture: Press via Chuffmedia

The Wire rockers have confirmed their new dates on this side of the pond. Find out their new tour dates and if you can buy tickets.

Haim have confirmed most of their rescheduled UK dates for 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the band - who are made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana - wrote: "hii! it’s been such a bummer being away from you guys for so long but the one more haim UK tour is officially happening this September! if u already purchased your ticket, it’s still valid. SEE YOU SOON".

The Summer Girl rockers will now play this side of the pond in September of this year with dates which include a show at The O2, London on Thursday 30 September.

The band added that they are still "figuring out" their Leeds and Dublin dates, but they can't wait until they can "dance together again".

READ MORE: Haim recall the "nuts" time Este collapsed at Glastonbury Festival

Haim are also set to take part in Live At Worthy Farm, a global livestream concert which will take place on the grounds of Glastonbury Festival this year with Coldplay at the top of the bill.

The event, which is being dubbed as "the greatest show online," will also include performances from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

The event will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

READ MORE: Sisters and brothers who rock

What are Haim's new 2021 UK dates?

See Haim's rescheduled UK dates so far below:
Thursday 23 September – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Friday 24 September – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 25-Sunday 26 September – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Monday 27-Tuesday 28 September - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT
Thursday 30 September – London, The O2

Are tickets still available for Haim's 2021 UK dates?

Existing tickets for Haim's tour remain valid and - although their Cardiff dates have sold out - tickets are still on sale for the remainder of their dates from Live Nation.

READ MORE: Which festivals are taking place in 2021?

