Glastonbury has announced its Live At Worthy Farm gig.

Coldplay are among the bands who will lead the line-up at the global livestream event, which will take place on Saturday 22 May 2021.

Dubbed as "the greatest show online," the event will also include performances from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

The news comes after the event was teased with a mysterious trailer earlier this week.

Emily Eavis has said the virtual night will be "very ambitious" and will see a variety of artists perform from iconic locations across the farm.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

The event will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis previously confirmed that Glastonbury organisers had petitioned the council for a smaller September event this year.

She revealed: "For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September (around the time we'd usually do Pilton Party). Of course, we've no idea yet whether we'll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we'll have any news for a couple of months - but will let you know right here when we do."

The festival organiser added: "We're also putting an application in for a family-friendly (ie not for partying!) campsite at the farm for this summer. Again, it's not definite that it'll go ahead but needed to set the early wheels in motion now.

It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year…"

On 21 January, Michael and Emily Eavis announced that there would be no festival this year, tweeting: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us."In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

