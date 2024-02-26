Gwen Stefani reveals which classic No Doubt song makes her "almost throw up" in her mouth

No Doubt in 2000. Picture: Tsuni / USA / Alamy Stock Photo

The No Doubt singer has talked about performing some of the band's biggest singles while on tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gwen Stefani has revealed which No Doubt single she finds it hardest to listen to.

The band announced a reunion in 2024, where they will play Coachella festival this spring, but one song in particular might be harder to sing than others.

As reported by Billboard, speaking to KROQ’s Klein & Ally during an Audacy Check-In interview she admitted: "I can’t listen to a lot of the songs because they speak so clearly to me".

"And it’s like you have regret and mistakes you’ve made," she added. "Most of the songs are about that. If I do Ex-Girlfriend, even when I say it, I almost throw up in my mouth because…it’s just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It just brings you right back."

Watch the official video for Ex Girlfriend, which featured on the bands 2000 Return of Saturn album, below:

No Doubt - Ex-Girlfriend

The opener on No Doubt's fourth studio album, Ex Girlfriend was famously written about Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, whom she married in 2002.

The line "you say you're gonna burn before you mellow" is a direct reference to the Bush song Dead Meat, which goes: "I'm doing you in tomorrow/I'll burn before I mellow".

The pair went on to divorce in 2015 amid rumours of an affair between Rossdale and their children's nanny.

Stefani went on to find love with country singer and fellow coach on The Voice Blake Shelton and they began dating in 2015 before tying the knot in 2021.

Speaking about No Doubt's reunion, Stefani said: "It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited".

She told People magazine: "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us."

The band have also announced the release of a best of collection entitled The Singles 1992-2003 on 2LP black vinyl and limited edition Orange County orange vinyl!