Florence Welch teases cover of No Doubt's Just A Girl for Yellowjackets Season 2

By Jenny Mensah

Florence + The Machine's cover of the No Doubt single will feature on the hit series' second season.

Florence + The Machine have covered one of No Doubt's biggest tracks.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (6th March), lead singer Florence Welch shared a clip of herself rifling through a rail of clothes to reveal a blue and yellow letterman jacket with the Yellowjackets logo on the back.

Florence + The Machine cover No Doubt's Just A Girl for Yellowjackets series. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Instagram/florence 3. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Welch then puts on the letterman jacket and turns to the camera beaming, as a haunting version of the 1995 single can be heard in the background.

The video was shared alongside the caption: "So happy I got picked for the team this year" and in the comments the official Yellowjackets Instagram account replied: "We make one hell of a team."

Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere in the UK on Friday 24th March on Sky and NOW.

It's not the first time Florence Welch has lent her voice to a TV soundtrack. Her adaptation of George R.R Martin's Jenny of Old Stones was featured on Game of Thrones season 8, plus music from Florence + The Machine has featured in everything from Grey's Anatomy to Gossip Girl.

The band's anthem's are not less popular when it comes to film soundtracks. Their works have featured in the lights of The Twilight Saga, Beautiful Creatures, Cruella and The Great Gatsby.

Florence Welch and co may well share her cover on the band's future live dates as the band are set for dates across Australia, South America and Europe, including headline shows at Bilboa BBK Live, Sziget Festival, Boardmasters, Rock en Seine and many more.

Meanwhile, last month saw Welch celebrate nine years of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram the Dog Days Are Over singer wrote: "I can’t quite believe it,

"but I am 9 years sober today.

"Sending so much love to everyone"

Welch has previously talked about her issues with alcohol and substance abuse as well as eating disorders.

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, the singer talked about her previous party girl existence - describing it as a "defining feature" of her personality, which would often lead her to be blackout drunk.

She mused: "Being a musician and a blackout drinker can lead you to have a rather coddled existence, and make it hard to grow up. Partying was, I felt, a defining feature of my personality – good at singing, good at drinking and good at taking drugs. (Note: if you think you are good at taking lots of drugs, it usually means you are not good at it and will have to stop eventually, or worse.)

"But the new-found thrill of leaving somewhere with all my belongings, having not been felt up by someone inappropriate in a car park, has still not left me. It feels miraculous to spend my Mondays working or reading rather than binge-watching Bake Off, unable to move, intermittently weeping into a pillow, hoping the bunting will block out the regret."

"I thought my relationship with food could never be normal," she said of her eating disorder. "I believed it was damaged beyond repair. But I can honestly say I don’t really think about it now. I don’t diet. I don’t fucking “cleanse”. I try not to think of any food as bad or good. It took me a long time, but the obsession has lifted. And I had to do the worst thing I could think of – start talking about it."

