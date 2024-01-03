The most iconic couples in rock history

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable, enduring and passionate rock 'n' roll relationships from across the decades.

Rock couples often share a unique bond forged in creativity, stardom and experience. These often turbulent relationships come from art and activism, irresistible chemistry and the blossoming of love through overcoming life's trials. Let's take a look at some of the rock couples that left an indelible mark on the world.

Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann The Blur singer and the Elastica frontwoman were Britpop's hottest couple. However, their split in 1998 inspired some of Albarn’s most poignant tracks, with both Tender and No Distance Left To Run reportedly about their lives together. Damon Albarn and Justine Frischmann at Cannes, May 1996. Picture: Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg Model Anita Pallenberg was originally in a relationship with Stones guitarist Brain Jones, but she controversially left the erratic musician to start courting Keef. Although they never married, the couple had two children and were together until 1980. She’s also reported to have had a brief affair with Mick Jagger, based mainly on the risqué scenes that featured the couple in the film Performance, but Pallenberg denied any dalliance. Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg in July 1968. Picture: ulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love Kurt and Courtney first met in 1990 and, while Cobain initially evaded Love’s advances, the two married two years later. The pair were the golden couple of the grunge scene, but sadly fate had other ideas and Kurt took his own life in 1994, leaving Courtney with their daughter Frances Bean. Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards. Picture: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull In 1966 Mick Jagger and singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull began a much publicised relationship. By the end of the 1960s, The Rolling Stones had taken over the world and Faithfull’s drug issues started to spiral out of control. Although the pair split in 1970, Faithfull not only co-wrote Sister Morphine from 1971’s Sticky Fingers, but is also said to have inspired some of the Stones’ biggest hits, including Wild Horses. Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger after her first night performance as Irina in Chekov's The Three Sisters at the Royal Court theatre in London, 24th April 1967. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

John Lennon and Yoko Ono One of the most enduring stories of rock and roll romance started in 1966, when the Beatle attended the Japanese artist's conceptual art show in London. Love soon blossomed and the pair became inseparable, much to the annoyance of the other Beatles. Despite their ups and downs (including a mutual separation that lasted 18 months), the pair remained married until Lennon's murder in 1980. John Lennon and Yoko Ono in December 1968. Picture: Susan Wood/Getty Images

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss They were occasionally called the Sid and Nancy of the Noughties. He was a singer-songwriter in one of the biggest bands of the moment. She was one of the most famous models in the world. Throw excess and tabloid slander into the mix and what do you get? Well, in April 2007 Doherty announced that Moss was his fiancée... but they split three months later. Kate Moss and Pete Doherty brave the mud at Glastonbury 2005. Picture: Getty

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash was married to Vivian Liberto when he met June Carter of the noted country group The Carter Family in the mid-50s. By 1968, Cash's marriage was finished and The Man In Black proposed to June onstage at a show in Canada. Johnny and June married on 1st March 1968 and remained together until Carter's death in May 2003. A heartbroken Cash himself died just four months later. June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash, September 1970. Picture: CHARLES BJORGEN/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne John "Ozzy" Osbourne had been married before he and Sharon got together, having two children with his first wife Thelma. But it was the marriage to his manager Sharon Arden that would make rock history - she took the singer on at a time when his alcohol and drug issues were at their height and he claims Sharon saved him from himself in the turbulent months after he was fired from Black Sabbath. Despite some very tough times - including an incident in 1989 when a drugged Ozzy tried to strangle Sharon - the pair are still together in 2024. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne at their Beverly Hills home. Picture: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Paul and Linda McCartney Macca's relationship with actress Jane Asher was one of the most talked-about romances of the 60s, and the pair announced their engagement on Christmas Day 1967. However, it was all over by the summer, with rumours of the Beatle having an affair. Meanwhile, McCartney had met American photographer Linda Eastman at the launch of the Sgt Pepper album in May 1967 and a relationship blossomed over the next year, with the pair inseparable by the end of 1968. They married in March 1969 and Paul adopted Linda's daughter Heather from her first marriage. Paul and Linda became one of rock's most visible couples, with Linda becoming part of the post-Beatles band Wings and the McCartney family adding three children: Mary, Stella and James. They remained married until Linda's death in April 1998. Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman shortly after their wedding in March 1969. Picture: WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Harry and Stein were in a relationship since 1973 and thorughout their time in Blondie, forming a visually striking couple. When the band came to an end in November 1982, it was announced that Stein was suffering from the autoimmune disease pemphigus and that Harry had taken up caring for her partner full-time. However, they split in 1985 yet remain friends - Debbie became godmother to Chris's two daughters. Debbie Harry and Chris Stein at the Bottom Line club in New York, 1977. Picture: Eileen Polk/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale The break up of No Doubt's Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal prompted the band's biggest hit Don't Speak, but it was Stefani's relationship with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale that made the headlines. The two met at a KROQ show in 1995 and the pair married in London in 2002... and again in LA two weeks later. Despite having three sons together, the couple split in 2015 and divorced the following year over "irreconcilable differences". Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in 2002. Picture: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images