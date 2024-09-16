Is Gary Neville joining The Reytons for their 2025 Right Back At It UK tour?

16 September 2024

Gary Neville poses with The Reytons
Gary Neville poses with The Reytons. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former England football player was announced as standing in for the Rotherham band's bassist, Lee Holland, who suffered an apparent injury, but not all is as it seems.

The Reytons shared the frankly shocking news that Gary Neville would be joining them on their upcoming 2025 Right Back At It UK tour.

The former England and Manchester United footballer was announced as a replacement for the band's bassist Lee Holland on their upcoming live dates next year.

A skit, which was shared on social media this Monday (16th September) sees the four-piece auditioning Neville for the role, testing his suitability across several factors such as movement, height, dietary requirements and his pint-downing speed.

However, they stop just short of testing him on bass as the commentator admits: "I've never played bass in my life," to which they reply: "You're In".

The stunt seems to have got music fans talking, but not all is as it seems.

A footnote at the end of the announcement reveals: "*Gary Neville may or may not be actually joining The Reytons."

The dates - which ARE happening - will see the Rotherham indie rockers will kick off their dates on London's O2 Academy Brixton on 7th February 2024 and play the likes of Blackpool Tower, Dublin, Academy and Manchester, Aviva Studios.

Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday 20th September 20 from 10am BST and can be bought here.

The pre-sale takes place this Wednesday 18th September from 10am BST.

Exclusive pre-sale access is also available to fans who pre-order The Reyton’s latest live album, which was recorded at their milestone homecoming gig at Clifton Park this year.

See the full list of 2025 tour dates below.

See The Reyton’s 2025 UK and Ireland live shows:

7th February – London, O2 Academy Brixton

8th February – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

14th February – Birmingham, O2 Academy

15th February – Blackpool, Blackpool Tower

22ndFebruary – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

28th February – Dublin, Academy

1st March – Belfast, Limelight

8th March – Manchester, Aviva Studios

19th July – Glasgow, SWG3 GalvanisersYard

