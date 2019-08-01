The best bands from Yorkshire

Celebrate Yorkshire Day with some of the biggest tunes and greatest acts to come from that fine county.

Arctic Monkeys The Monkeys, who formed in a suburb called High Green, follow a long line of talented Sheffield bands.

Kaiser Chiefs The band’s signature single, I Predict A Riot, depicted a night out in their hometown of Leeds.

Pulp The Jarvis Cocker-fronted band hail from Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

Shed Seven Shed Seven weren't formed in a shed, but their name does come from a railway shed they spotted in York.

The Cribs Twin Brothers Gary and Ryan Jarman, joined by younger brother Ross, make up the Wakefield trio.

Embrace Bridghouse, West Yorkshire is the home of Danny Mcnamara and co.

Bring Me The Horizon Bring Me The Horizon may hail from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, but their earliest influences come from the American metalcore genre.

The Pigeon Detectives The band from Rothwell in Leeds came up with their name after a in-joke which apparently stuck.

Def Leppard Heavy Metal band Def Lep are still rocking out today, coming from humble beginnings in 70s Sheffield.

Terrorvision Originally named The Spoilt Bratz, Terrorvision formed in Keighley, West Yorkshire, before making Bradford their base.

The Human League The Human League - best known for their No.1 hit Don't You Want Me - formed in Sheffield in the late 70s. They were early UK adopters of synth technology and produced two albums of stark electronica before going full on “pop”.

Soft Cell The Leeds synth-pop duo of Marc Almond and Dave Ball’s greatest hit was a cover of Northern Soul track, Tainted Love.

Gang Of Four Post punk pioneers Gang Of Four formed in Leeds in the late 70s.

Heaven 17 Best known for their hit, Temptation, which featured in the cult film Trainspotting, Heaven 17 were formed in Sheffield in the early 1980s from former members of The Human League. They get their name from a fictional band in the movie A Clockwork Orange.