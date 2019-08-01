The best bands from Yorkshire

1 August 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 1 August 2019, 14:50

Pulp in 1998: Mark Webber, Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle
Pulp in 1998: Mark Webber, Nick Banks, Jarvis Cocker, Steve Mackey, Candida Doyle. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Celebrate Yorkshire Day with some of the biggest tunes and greatest acts to come from that fine county.

  1. Arctic Monkeys

    The Monkeys, who formed in a suburb called High Green, follow a long line of talented Sheffield bands.

  2. Kaiser Chiefs

    The band’s signature single, I Predict A Riot, depicted a night out in their hometown of Leeds.

  3. Pulp

    The Jarvis Cocker-fronted band hail from Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

  4. Shed Seven

    Shed Seven weren't formed in a shed, but their name does come from a railway shed they spotted in York.

  5. The Cribs

    Twin Brothers Gary and Ryan Jarman, joined by younger brother Ross, make up the Wakefield trio.

  6. Embrace

    Bridghouse, West Yorkshire is the home of Danny Mcnamara and co.

  7. Bring Me The Horizon

    Bring Me The Horizon may hail from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, but their earliest influences come from the American metalcore genre.

  8. The Pigeon Detectives

    The band from Rothwell in Leeds came up with their name after a in-joke which apparently stuck.

  9. Def Leppard

    Heavy Metal band Def Lep are still rocking out today, coming from humble beginnings in 70s Sheffield.

  10. Terrorvision

    Originally named The Spoilt Bratz, Terrorvision formed in Keighley, West Yorkshire, before making Bradford their base.

  11. The Human League

    The Human League - best known for their No.1 hit Don't You Want Me - formed in Sheffield in the late 70s. They were early UK adopters of synth technology and produced two albums of stark electronica before going full on “pop”.

  12. Soft Cell

    The Leeds synth-pop duo of Marc Almond and Dave Ball’s greatest hit was a cover of Northern Soul track, Tainted Love.

  13. Gang Of Four

    Post punk pioneers Gang Of Four formed in Leeds in the late 70s.

  14. Heaven 17

    Best known for their hit, Temptation, which featured in the cult film Trainspotting, Heaven 17 were formed in Sheffield in the early 1980s from former members of The Human League. They get their name from a fictional band in the movie A Clockwork Orange.

  15. The Cult

    Despite singer Ian Astbury hailing from Merseyside and guitarist Billy Duffy coming from Manchester, Bradford was where the goth rockers formed and were based. Astbury now lives in LA.

Latest Lists

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, live UK 1989

The best Manchester bands of all time

Bob Dylan holds an electric guitar in 1966

Bands who changed their musical style

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream

The 10 best Grunge albums

Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr. saluting the US flag on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

10 musical connections with the 1969 Moon Landing

Supermassive Black Hole and Muse

Supermassive Black Hole: Songs about space

Latest On Radio X

Ricky Wilson explains the story behind Kaiser Chief's I Predict A Riot

VIDEO: Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson explains the story behind I Predict A Riot

Kaiser Chiefs

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher

Lewis Capaldi on "lovers' tiff" with Noel Gallagher: "He loves me now"

Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher with sons Gene Gallagher and Lennon Gallagher

Liam Gallagher: Lennon and Gene are "eyeing each other up" from different bands

Liam Gallagher

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Billie Eilish

Thom Yorke said something to Billie Eilish and it was very Thom Yorke...

Radiohead

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you thought...

Quizzes

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney can't remember how to play all of The Beatles' songs

The Beatles