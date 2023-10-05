The Reytons' 2024 Clifton Park gig: How to buy tickets

5 October 2023, 16:45

The Reytons
The Reytons will play a huge homecoming gig at Clifton Park next summer. Picture: Madeleine Penfold

The Rotherham rockers are set to play their biggest headline show to date with tickets on sale this Friday.

By Jenny Mensah

The Reytons are set for a historic homecoming gig at Clifton Park.

The DIY-indie rockers - made up of frontman Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O'Brien, bass player Lee Holland and drummer Jamie Toddwill - will play a milestone 20,000-capacity outdoor show next year on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The event will mark the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in the town and will also mark the first time an artist has played Clifton Park since Marc Bolan brought T-Rex to play the bandstand back in 1971.

Find out everything we know about the dates so far and how to buy tickets.

When are The Reytons' playing Clifton Park?

The Reytons will play a headline homecoming show at Clifton Park, Rotherham on Saturday 6th July 2024.

How to buy tickets to The Reytons' Clifton Park gig:

  • Tickets for The Reytons gig go on general sale this Friday 6th October at 10am here.
The Reytons
The Reytons also continue their 2023 dates this month. Picture: Rich Goodwin

See The Reytons' 2023/2024 tour dates below:

  • Fri 6 Oct 2023 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle
  • Sat 7 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Glasgow
  • Fri 13 Oct 2023 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
  • Fri 14 Oct 2023 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
  • Thu 19 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Bristol
  • Fri 20 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Oxford
  • Sat 21 Oct 2023 - Guild Hall, Portsmouth
  • Thu 26 Oct 2023 - UEA, Norwich
  • Fri 27 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • Sat 28 Oct 2023 - Great Hall, Cardiff
  • Fri 3 Nov 2023 - Bonus Arena, Hull
  • Sat 6 July 2024 – Clifton Park, Rotherham *NEW DATE*

