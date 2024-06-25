Garbage's UK & European dates for 2024: How to buy tickets

Shirley Manson and co have announced a string of dates for summer 2024. Find out out to buy tickets here.

Garbage have announced the details of a UK and European tour.

The Stupid Girl rockers will embark on dates in June and July 2024, which will include a Scottish date at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 14th July and culminate in a show at London's Wembley OVO Arena on 20th July.

Tickets are on sale now from garbage.com/live.

Garbage's 2024 UK tour dates
Garbage's 2024 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

Garbage's 2024 UK dates:

  • 12th July - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT Festival *
  • 14th July - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
  • 15th July - Bridlington, UK - Bridlington Spa
  • 17th July - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls
  • 19th July - Manchester, UK - 02 Apollo
  • 20th July - London, UK - Wembley OVO Arena

Garbage's 2024 European tour dates:

  • 26th June - Milan, Italy - Magnolia
  • 27th June - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
  • 29th June - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
  • 30th June - Luxembourg - Rockhal
  • 2nd July - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
  • 4thJuly - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
  • 5th July - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
  • 6th July - Paris, France - Le Grande Rex
  • 9th July - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
  • 10th July - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool *

How to buy tickets to Garbage's UK and European dates:

Garbage recently announced the news of their Bleed Like Me expanded reissue, which is released in 5th April and can be pre-ordered here.

Fully remastered for 2024, the expanded reissue includes 2CD, 1LP Silver vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.

The alum spawned the singles Why Do You Love Me, Bleed Like Me, Sex Is Not The Enemy and Run Baby Run - and was a Top 5 hit in the UK, US and Australia when it was first released in 2005.

Garbage - Bleed Like Me

These new shows add to Garbage's previously announced festival dates at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow. in Glasgow.

