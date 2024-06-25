Garbage's UK & European dates for 2024: How to buy tickets

On Air Now
25 June 2024, 12:00 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 17:00
Shirley Manson and co have announced a string of dates for summer 2024. Find out out to buy tickets here.
Garbage have announced the details of a UK and European tour.
The Stupid Girl rockers will embark on dates in June and July 2024, which will include a Scottish date at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 14th July and culminate in a show at London's Wembley OVO Arena on 20th July.
Tickets are on sale now from garbage.com/live.
Garbage recently announced the news of their Bleed Like Me expanded reissue, which is released in 5th April and can be pre-ordered here.
Fully remastered for 2024, the expanded reissue includes 2CD, 1LP Silver vinyl, deluxe 2LP red vinyl and HD digital formats and features b-sides, rare tracks, remixes and alternate versions of tracks.
The alum spawned the singles Why Do You Love Me, Bleed Like Me, Sex Is Not The Enemy and Run Baby Run - and was a Top 5 hit in the UK, US and Australia when it was first released in 2005.
Garbage - Bleed Like Me
These new shows add to Garbage's previously announced festival dates at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow. in Glasgow.