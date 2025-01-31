FireAid: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Nirvana, Stevie Nicks & more at benefit concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Slash, No Doubt and Stevie Nicks all performed at the Fire Aid concerts. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The FireAid concert took place in two venues on Friday 30th January, with the likes of No Doubt, Joni Mitchell and the surviving members of Nirvana on the bill.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The FireAid Benefit Concert took place this Thursday (30th January) at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, featuring star-studded performances from across the world of entertainment.

Red Hot Chili Peppers were one of the acts on the line-up, which saw artists perform some of their biggest tracks at one of two venues to help raise funds for those affected by the LA wildfires.

Introduced by Stevie Nicks, the California funk rockers treated the audiences at the Kia Forum to a medley full of hits, which fittingly included the singles Dani California and Californication.

FireAid Benefit Concert: 11 p.m. - 12:50 a.m.

Green Day and Billie Eilish were part of the line-up at the Intuit Dome and the global sensation joined Billie Armstrong and co for a rare performance of their 2009 single Last Night On Earth with the pop singer coming in on the second verse.

Watch their subtle and moving performance below:

Billie Eilish, Green Day - Last Night on Earth Performance (FireAid Opening)

Green Day also performed their Still Breathing single, which was taken from their 2016 Revolution Radio album, and their iconic Dookie-era single When I Come Around.

Eilish later had her own slot at the Intuit Dome, joined by her brother Finneas, for a performance of Wildflower, The Greatest and Birds of a Feather.

Read more:

The surviving members of Nirvana Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic came together with Joan Jett, St. Vincent and Kim Gordon for a surprise performance.

Nave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear and Joan Jett play FireAid Benefit concert. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID

The trio performed Nirvana tracks Breed, School and Territorial Pissings with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett respectively, while Grohl's daughter Violet took on the vocals for a performance of All Apologies.

Nirvana LIVE at FireAid 2025 01 31

No Doubt reunited for a stellar performance of their greatest hits, including Just A Girl, Spiderwebs and Don't Speak.

No Doubt | Full Performance | FireAid Benefit Concert 2025

Elsewhere from the world of Classic Rock, Guns N' Roses rocker Slash, who accompanied The Black Crowes and Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, who performed Stand Back, Edge of Seventeen and Landslide, after giving a moving speech at the Kia Forum.

“Landslide” by Stevie Nicks. Live. Fire Aid LA. KIA Forum. January 2025. @dralexcorbin

Stream the concert in full here:

FireAid LA Benefit Concert

Read more: