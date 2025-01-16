Dave Grohl spent his birthday making meals for families displaced by LA wildfires

Dave Grohl with an image of the Foo Fighters' rocker volunteering in LA. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty, Instagram/feedthestreets_la

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters frontman was captured volunteering for local organisation Feed The Streets.

Dave Grohl has given his time to help families who have been affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Foo Fighters frontman celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday 14th January and it looks like he spent it volunteering his time helping to make meals for those displaced in the current crisis.

LA organisation Feed The Streets shared a series of Instagram stories which included the Times Like These rocker, one which sees him mixing a giant pot of chilli.

Dave Grohl helps make food for those displaced by LA wildfires. Picture: Instagram/https:/feedthestreets_la

A second video sees the former Nirvana drummer wheeling crates up the street with the caption: "Making breakfast and lunch for tomorrow.

"Distributing dinner tonight for displaced families and Inmate Fire Fighters".

Followers can donate to the organisation at feedthestreets.info.

Dave Grohl filmed volunteering for Feed The Streets LA. Picture: Instagram/feedthestreets_la

It's not the first time Grohl has lent a hand to a good cause. Back in 2023, he helped fed over 450 homeless people by cooking BBQ for 16 hours as part of the a feeding marathon with the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which provides: "services for individuals lacking the means to provide food, shelter and clothing for themselves and their families."

The Everlong rocker joins a long list of celebrities to join or donate to the relief effort.

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders launched a Cameo profile to raise funds for the crisis, telling his followers on Instagram: "

“LA is a place I’ve called home for the past 13 years. It’s where my daughter was born and is raised, it’s where she goes to school, and where we are grateful to be."

He added: "Amanda [Blank] and I are doing everything we can personally and privately to help, but in order to do more and shed some light on the organisations doing so much to help, I’m gonna do a limited run on @cameo and donate all proceeds to @daylaborernetwork a community that inspires me and I admire very much.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation pledged $2.5 million to aid families, churches and community centres impacted by the wildfires and the likes of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Jennifer Garner, Sharon Stone, Metallica, and Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest are among those who have donated or lent their time to relief efforts.

