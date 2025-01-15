Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders joins Cameo to raise funds for LA fires relief

15 January 2025, 14:19 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 19:50

Matt Helders performs in 2016
Matt Helders performs in 2016. Picture: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The Arctic Monkeys drummer is among a host of artists who have donated funds to the relief efforts.

Matt Helders has launched a Cameo profile to raise funds for those affected by the Los Angeles fires.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer, who has lived in the city for over a decade, took to his Instagram Story share that he's joined the celeb messaging service for a "limited run", with all proceeds going to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which is supporting immigrant workers affected by the fires.

The Brianstorm drummer's post began: “LA is a place I’ve called home for the past 13 years. It’s where my daughter was born and is raised, it’s where she goes to school, and where we are grateful to be."

He added: "Amanda [Blank] and I are doing everything we can personally and privately to help, but in order to do more and shed some light on the organisations doing so much to help, I’m gonna do a limited run on @cameo and donate all proceeds to @daylaborernetwork a community that inspires me and I admire very much.”

Fans can request a bespoke message from the Sheffield rocker here.

Matt Helders joins Cameo
Matt Helders joins Cameo. Picture: Instagtam/matthelders

Matt Helders is one of several musicians and entertainers who have found a way show their support to the cause.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation is donating $500,000 to relief efforts related to the current wildfires that have ravaged multiple areas of Los Angeles.

“In the past week, the community has suffered at least 24 lives lost, nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders, 40,000 acres burned, and more than 12,000 structures — commercial and residential — destroyed,” the rockers said in a statement. “However, numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation has also pledged $2.5 million to aid families, churches and community centres impacted by the wildfires. The move comes as her mother, Tina Knowles, lost her Malibu home to the blaze last week.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pledged their support, actor Jennifer Garner, who has lost a friend in the catastrophic events, began lending a hand after the fires began and Halle Berry has donated her wardrobe to a special pop up relief boutique and Jamie Lee Curtis and her fellow actor and husband Christopher Guest has pledged $1 million.

Read more:

