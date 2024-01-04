Elvis hologram show Elvis Evolution to launch in London this year

The King of Rock & Roll's life and legacy will be celebrated with an ABBA Voyage-style show.

The Elvis estate has announced a hologram show like ABBA's will premiere in the UK.

The immersive concert, titled Elvis Evolution, will head to London in November 2024 with the digital avatar version of the late King of Rock and Roll set to perform as old photos of the music icon are projected onscreen.



The AI show comes from British immersive entertainment firm Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, the latter of which owns the Elvis Presley estate.



Andrew McGuinness, founder and chief executive of Layered Reality, said: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.



“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.



“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”



Fans will also be able to continue celebrating the Suspicious Minds singer at the afterparty with a DJ playing all of Elvis' hits and there will also be a restaurant onsite.

Plans are already said to be in motion for the show to come to venues in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”



The Swedish superstars' lucrative hologram show, ABBA Voyage, boosted the UK economy, contributing a whopping £322.6 million with their life-size 'Abbatars' performing at a purpose-built arena in east London.

Final trailer for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

The news comes after KISS announced their first avatar tour for 2027.

The veteran rockers called it a day after their final End Of The Road concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on 2nd December.

However, they surprised fans at the end of the gig by debuting digital versions of themselves created by the team behind the successful ABBA Voyage hologram show - and it's now been revealed that plans are already under way for a virtual gig series.

A teaser clip posted to their social media channels announced: “50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making."

The video also says: “2027 a show is coming.”

50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making. pic.twitter.com/3vvo5JNExf — KISS (@kiss) December 22, 2023

Bassist and co-frontman Gene Simmons recently told fans the avatars will "get better", with millions of dollars being invested in the project.

During a Q+A at Electric Lady Studios in New York, he explained: “There’s so much being planned, even beyond my comprehension. But they’re spending, oh, about 200 million [dollars] to take it to the next level.”