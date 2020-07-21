Liam Gallagher: Ian Brown is the Elvis of Manchester

The former Oasis frontman made the bold statement when asked about The Stone Roses legend by a fan on Twitter.

The former Oasis frontman is known for making bold statements, but when asked for his take on the former Stone Roses singer, he gave a rather shocking response.

Elvis of Manchester — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 20, 2020

Not content to stop there, the Burnage boy then called Roses guitarist John Squire the Jimi Hendrix of Manchester for extra measure.

Jimi Hendrix of Manchester — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 20, 2020

It's not the only topic the Shockwave singer has been asked his opinion on recently.

Earlier this month, Gallagher was quizzed about whether he likes wearing face masks, to which he replied: "Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face".

Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to play a free gig for NHS workers this October, but it remains to be seen whether the show will go ahead.

Despite the uncertainty over live indoor shows, the Paper Crown singer shared his hopes that the free concert - which was set for The O2, London this autumn - would still take place.

Asked for an update on the gig, he told a fan that "it's on" as far as he's concerned, but he believes it's up to the government to decide.

As far as I’m concerned it’s on I guess it’s down to those SPUNKBUBBLES in No10 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2020

Things aren't looking quite as dismal as previously thought, however, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said indoor gigs could resume as early as 1 August providing pilot schemes are successful. Trials are due to begin with larger gatherings such as sporting events.

