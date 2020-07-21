Liam Gallagher: Ian Brown is the Elvis of Manchester

21 July 2020, 13:48 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 14:57

The Stone Roses' Ian Brown, Liam Gallagher and Elvis Presley
The Stone Roses' Ian Brown, Liam Gallagher and Elvis Presley. Picture: 1. Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Image 2. Press 3.

The former Oasis frontman made the bold statement when asked about The Stone Roses legend by a fan on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has called Ian Brown the Elvis of Manchester.

The former Oasis frontman is known for making bold statements, but when asked for his take on the former Stone Roses singer, he gave a rather shocking response.

Not content to stop there, the Burnage boy then called Roses guitarist John Squire the Jimi Hendrix of Manchester for extra measure.

QUIZ: You're a Stone Roses mega-fan if you get 10/12 in this quiz

It's not the only topic the Shockwave singer has been asked his opinion on recently.

Earlier this month, Gallagher was quizzed about whether he likes wearing face masks, to which he replied: "Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City's European competitions ban being overturned

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set to play a free gig for NHS workers this October, but it remains to be seen whether the show will go ahead.

Despite the uncertainty over live indoor shows, the Paper Crown singer shared his hopes that the free concert - which was set for The O2, London this autumn - would still take place.

Asked for an update on the gig, he told a fan that "it's on" as far as he's concerned, but he believes it's up to the government to decide.

Things aren't looking quite as dismal as previously thought, however, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said indoor gigs could resume as early as 1 August providing pilot schemes are successful. Trials are due to begin with larger gatherings such as sporting events.

READ MORE: When and where is Liam Gallagher's free NHS gig and who is supporting?

