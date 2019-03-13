VIDEO: Watch Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis perform Elvis

See the festival boss sing Can't Help Falling In Love at Pilton Stage's secret mic night last week.

A video has emerged which sees Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis singing Elvis with a live band.

The festival founder was captured at The Pilton Stage's secret mic night his local Pilton Village Hall in Somerset - where Glastonbury also takes place.

Watch the clip here, which saw Eavis perform with local band The Doghouse:

Somerset Live adds that Eavis gave a rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Songbird, which went down a treat with the crowd.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival recently confirmed the resale date for their tickets this year.

According to their official website, returned coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on sale on Sunday 28 April.

On Twitter festival organisers also confirmed that ticket holders had from 1-7 April to pay back their tickets.

READ MORE: Get more Glastonbury Festival ticket info here...

Watch Jeremy Corbyn take to the main stage at Glastonbury Festival:

READ MORE: When will the remaining Glastonbury Festival headliners be announced?

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival headliners, line-up rumours & more