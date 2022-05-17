Elvis: Release date, trailers, cast, soundtrack and what to expect

By Jenny Mensah

The Baz Luhrmann biopic - starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks - is set to hit cinemas this summer. Find out what when it's released, who's in the cast and more.

Elvis is about to get the biopic treatment, with a motion picture from the world of Baz Luhrmann imminently on its way.

The film, which stars Austin Butler in the titular role and sees Tom Hanks play his manager Colonel Tom Parker, has already been gaining attention from fans and family members alike.

There's lots known about Elvis Presley the superstar, but what do we know about the upcoming movie set to chronicle his career? Find out everything we know about the film so far, including when it's revealed, who's cast in the leading roles,

When is Elvis the movie released?

Elvis is set for release in cinemas on 24th June 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Who stars in Elvis the movie?

The upcoming film stars Austin Butler as Evlis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Elsewhere, Helen Thomson plays Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh portrays Elvis’s father, Vernon, and DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley.

Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham plays Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays B.B. King, Xavier Samuel plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Also in the cast are Dacre Montgomery, who plays TV director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford as Tom Diskin, Kate Mulvany as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds as Billy Smith, Josh McConville as Sam Phillips and Adam Dunn as Bill Black.

What's on the Elvis soundtrack?

So far, Maneskin's If I Can Dream feature on the original soundtrack for the motion picture. Also set to appear on the soundtrack is Doja Cat.

Listen to Manekin's If I Can Dream track here:

Listen to Vegas by Doja Cat:

What is Elvis about?

A press release reveals: "This film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

What are the reactions to Elvis the movie so far?

Elvis is yet to premiere at Cannes Film Festival on 25th May. However, Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley has called the film "exquisite" adding: "It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it".

Her son sadly died in July 2022 from apparent suicide aged 27.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Hello everyone,

"I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.

"Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore.

However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie “Elvis” twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite."

She added: "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.

(If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

"You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.

What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.

"It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too.

Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I'm being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

