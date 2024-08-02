Elton John marks 34 years of sobriety: "My life has never been better."

Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man has shared a post to celebrate the milestone on social media.

Elton John has marked an impressive milestone in his sobriety.

The legendary British singer-songwriter has taken to Instagram to share a photo of his coin - a well known token given to members of AA (alcoholics anonymous) and NA (narcotics anonymous) - which bore the roman numerals XXXIV to mark 34 years.

It came with the caption: "34 years clean and sober.

"My life has never been better.

"Love,

"Elton xx".

The Rocket Man singer was congratulated by many in the comments section, with musician Matt Sorum writing: "Bravo Elton …your greatest accomplishment".

Former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth added: "I do believe you were with my dad during his journey to stay sober which he did for 17 years. I had a dad who was present - other than my dna it was the greatest gift he ever gave us. 1 day at a time xx".

Elton's sobriety might be up there on the list of things he's most proud of, but this year also saw him achieve something pretty special; EGOT status.

The legendary piano man won an award at this year's Emmys for his Disney+ concert programme Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium in the Outstanding Variety Special (live) category.

The honour made the Your Song icon the 19th person to have received an EGOT, which means he has now been awarded an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar AND Tony Award.

Other famous stars with EGOT status include the late Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend and Viola Davis.

The incredible feat came after the Your Song legend capped off his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour dates in 2023, which included a headline show at Glastonbury Festival.

The Rocketman closed out Glasto on the Sunday night and his set broke records to become the most-watched headliner in the festival's history, with 7.6 million tuning into the BBC broadcast and an estimated 120,000 fans watching it at the Pyramid Stage.