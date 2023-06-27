Elton John's Glastonbury set smashes viewing records to become most watched of all time

Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter played what was billed as his final UK show, closing the festival on Sunday 15th June.

Sir Elton John's headline Glastonbury set has become the most viewed of all time.

The legendary piano man's bill-topping gig marked his last ever UK show and brought record crowds to the Pyramid Stage as well as TV screens at home.

According to the The Independent, data on overnights.tv says the set was watched by 7.6 million viewers across the BBC, tripling Paul McCartney's headline set last year - which was then the most-viewed set in the festival's history.

It is also thought (via The Telegraph) that an estimated 120,000 fans watched Elton in person at the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N'Roses, who headlined the festival on the Friday and Saturday night attracted 1 million and 1.5 million viewers respectively.

Paul McCartney taking a video of Elton John performing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me 🥲



This is PRICELESS pic.twitter.com/Am6OpjucSN — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) June 25, 2023

As promised, the 76-year-old legend's Glastonbury show saw him deliver a completely new setlist for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and introduce surprise guests on stage.

The first of Elton's much-rumoured special guests of the evening was Jacob Lusk of the trio Gabriels, joined by the London Community Gospel Choir who accompanied him on the classic 1979 track Are You Ready For Love?

His second guest was American singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez, who joined the star for a version of his own song Until I Found You.

Third up was The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, who joined the star for a rousing rendition of Tiny Dancer.

The fourth and final special guest was Rina Sawayama, who joined Elton for the 1976 No 1 hit Don't Go Breaking My Heart, which originally saw him duet with Kiki Dee. Sawayama had previously collaborated with Sir Elton on the 2021 song Chosen Family.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was among Elton John's special guests at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

See Elton John's Glastonbury setlist on Sunday 25th June 2023: