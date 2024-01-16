Elton John achieves EGOT status with Emmy Award

Elton John has recently won an Emmy to complete his list of accolades. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary piano man took home an Emmy for his Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert film, which adds to his GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony awards.

Elton John has officially achieved EGOT status.

The legendary British singer-songwriter won an award at last night's Emmys, taking home the gong for his Disney+ concert programme Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium in the Outstanding Variety Special (live) category.

The honour makes the Your Song icon the 19th person to have reached an EGOT, which means he has now been awarded an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award.

Other famous stars with EGOT status include the late Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend and Viola Davis.

Elton John reached another huge milestone in 2023, capping off his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour dates, which included a headline show at Glastonbury Festival.

The Rocketman closed out the festival on Pyramid Stage while Queens Of The Stone Age headlined the Other Stage and Josh Homme revealed the gentle ribbing he got from the legend.

Speaking to NME, Homme recalled: "He gave me a gentle kiss on the cheek and said, ‘Enjoy playing to all three people’, which I thought was amazing. I laughed, but then when we walked out I thought, 'Oh my God'."

He added of the band's Other Stage performance that year: "There was a lot of people, but normally there would probably be a lot more. It was an interesting thing to walk out to at first. That was some accurate [stuff] right there, that was a good prediction."

As it turns out, the Bennie & The Jets singer was right to tease; Elton's Glastonbury set broke records to become the most-watched headliner in the festival's history, with 7.6 million tuning into the BBC broadcast and an estimated 120,000 fans watching it at the Pyramid Stage.