Elton John: Sam Fender makes Oasis sound like a calm palm chord trio

Elton John thinks Sam Fender is more rock 'n' roll than Oasis. Picture: 1. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Global Citizen 2. Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty 3. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary singer-songwriter has praised the Seventeen Going Under star and suggested he's more rock 'n' roll than the Manchester band.

Sir Elton John has revealed he’s a big Sam Fender fan and says he’s the “best rock and roll artist there is”.

In a video interview with his collaborator Charlie Puth for LADbible, the legendary piano man said: "I've collaborated with most people. [I’d like to work with] Sam Fender.

"He's a British rock and roll artist who's the best rock and roll artist there is. He makes Oasis sound like a calm palm trio. He is brilliant."

Though the Your Song singer may think Sam Fender is more rock ‘n’ roll than the Gallagher brothers, his own habits are pretty uncontroversial these days.

In fact, he revealed that his favourite post-show snack is "a handful of almonds and a glass of water" that he regrets taking drugs in his younger years.

Elton - who recently underwent hip replacement surgery - tend to go for the healthy snack instead of a calorific slice of pizza.

He said: "[It's very hard to eat after gigs because it's very bad to eat that late at night so I might have a handful of almonds and a glass of water which is really boring where I'd love to have a pizza."

Asked whether he had any career regrets, Elton said: “Yeah I wouldn't have taken as many drugs. Definitely not. Although I continued to work when I took drugs, I didn't make my best work some of the time. I never really wanted to take drugs, I just joined in for the sake of it and it became an addiction.

"I became an addict and alcoholic and I've since you know learned my lesson but I would if I could go back to when I first saw a line of cocaine I would say no now. "

Elton has just released his 32nd album, The Lockdown Sessions, where he collaborates with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Gorillaz and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Sam Fender, meanwhile, just released his second album Seventeen Going Under, which scored him his second consecutive UK number one album.

