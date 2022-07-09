Pearl Jam deliver emotive career-spanning set to BST Hyde Park

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park 2022. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co took to the stage for the first of two nights at the London Park. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Pearl Jam played their epic opening night at BST Hyde Park on Friday 8th July.

In a show that was two years in the making, Eddie Vedder and co delighted their fans in the 65,000-strong crowd with a 22 song set.

After support from the likes of special guests Pixies, the grunge-rockers took to the stage to deliver an invigorating and emotional performance of their biggest tracks.

Find out what went down and see the full setlist below.

Pearl Jam played the first of two nights at BST Hyde Park on Friday 8th July. Picture: Sandra Sorensen

Pearl Jam proved their legendary band status at BST Hyde Park, with a set that included their anthems Retrograde, Even Flow, Jeremy and Alive.

Ever the showman, Eddie Vedder took his time out to talk to the crowd, and even helped fans pay tribute their late friend by displaying her photo on the screens.

As is customary, the band ended their gig with a cover of Neil Young's Rockin' in the Free World, bringing their electrifying set to a joyous crescendo.

Pearl Jam at BST Hyde Park setlist on 8th July 2022:

Intro: You're So Cool (Hans Zimmer song)

Intro: All You Need Is Love (The Beatles song)

Better Man (first time as opener since October 26, 2014) Low Light Breath (tour debut) Mind Your Manners Save You Quick Escape (“God Save the Queen” by Sex Pistols tag) In Hiding (fan request) Retrograde Light Years (tour debut) Even Flow Unthought Known Daughter (With “Good Woman” by Cat Power and “W.M.A” tags) Superblood Wolfmoon Given to Fly Public Image (Public Image Ltd cover) Once Porch

Encore:

18. I'm the Answer (Simon Townshend cover with Simon Townshend and Eddie Vedder only)

19. Jeremy

20. Indifference

21. Alive (“War Pigs” by Black Sabbath… more )

22. Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young cover with John McEnroe)

