WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni covers Pearl Jam's Black

31 July 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 14:37

The daughter of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman sang the cover for Lollapalooza's online festival this week.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell performed a stunning rendition of Pearl Jam's Black this week.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman tragically lost his life to suicide in 2017, and his daughter has been proving she inherited his gift ever since - this time giving a faithful rendition of the track from Cornell's grunge contemporaries' 1991 Ten album.

The performance was part of Lollapalooza 2020's digital celebrations, after it was forced to close its doors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights from the programming schedule also included Josh Homme's acoustic version of Them Crooked Culture's Spinning in Daffodils.

Watch her haunting performance, which she dedicated to her father.

READ MORE: Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky shares intimate texts he sent her before his tragic death

The late grunge icon Chris Cornell and his daughter Toni Cornell inset
The late grunge icon Chris Cornell and his daughter Toni Cornell inset. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images 2. Lollapalooza 2020

READ MORE: The best grunge bands of all time

It's not the first time Toni Cornell has proved she has her father's talent.

Back in May, she covered Temple of the Dog's Hunger Strike for a COVID-19 relief fund, writing on Instagram: "Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more. Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy.

"If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort.

"Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music."

The Cornell estate also released a cover of Nothing Compares 2 U - with Toni performing the heartbreaking duet alongside the late father's vocals.

READ MORE: The story of Chris Cornell's final performance

