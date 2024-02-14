Pearl Jam's Dark Matter UK & Ireland tour dates for 2024: What you need to know

Pearl Jam will set out on tour dates this year. Picture: Danny Clinch/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Eddie Vedder and co have announced a world tour to support their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pearl Jam have announced the details of a huge world tour this year.

The grunge legends have announced the details of their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, - released on 19th April via Monkeywrench Records - along with its title track and lead single.

Now they have shared their plans to support the new record with live dates, which will see them perform in several countries across the globe, covering North America, Europe, the UK and Australia.

Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Mike McCreedy and Matt Cameron will kick off their dates in Vancouver on 4th May, before heading to Europe where they will play the likes of Manchester Co-op Live and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Support on their UK & Ireland shows come from The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft.

Find out about their Dark Matter UK & Ireland dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Introducing The Dark Matter World Tour, kicking off May 2024.



The Ten Club Ticket Presale Request is now open and registration for General Onsale starts today.



For all presale and onsale registration info, head to https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y. #DarkMatter pic.twitter.com/rmdic5DsGP — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2024

Pearl Jam's 2024 Dark Matter UK & Ireland dates:

22nd June 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

25th June 2024 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live

29th June 2024 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Visit pearljam.com for more their full list of dates and info on how to buy tickets.

How to buy Pearl Jam tickets:

Members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club will automatically have access to the ticket presale.

Fans can also register for a chance at buying tickets in the pre-sale here, which they have until 18th February at 11.59pm local time to do so.

The ticket sale date is still to be announced, but watch this space for more information.

Visit pearljam.com for more their full list of dates and info on how to buy tickets.

Listen to the title track from the band's Dark Matter album below:

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (Official Visualizer)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter tracklist:

Scared of Fear React, Respond Wreckage Dark Matter Won’t Tell Upper Hand Waiting for Stevie Running Something Special Got to Give Setting Sun