Pearl Jam's Dark Matter UK & Ireland tour dates for 2024: What you need to know

14 February 2024, 17:50
Eddie Vedder and co have announced a world tour to support their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. Find out where they are headed and how to buy tickets.
Pearl Jam have announced the details of a huge world tour this year.
The grunge legends have announced the details of their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, - released on 19th April via Monkeywrench Records - along with its title track and lead single.
Now they have shared their plans to support the new record with live dates, which will see them perform in several countries across the globe, covering North America, Europe, the UK and Australia.
Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Mike McCreedy and Matt Cameron will kick off their dates in Vancouver on 4th May, before heading to Europe where they will play the likes of Manchester Co-op Live and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Support on their UK & Ireland shows come from The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft.
Find out about their Dark Matter UK & Ireland dates below and find out how to buy tickets.
Introducing The Dark Matter World Tour, kicking off May 2024.— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2024
The Ten Club Ticket Presale Request is now open and registration for General Onsale starts today.
For all presale and onsale registration info, head to https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y. #DarkMatter pic.twitter.com/rmdic5DsGP
Visit pearljam.com for more their full list of dates and info on how to buy tickets.
Listen to the title track from the band's Dark Matter album below:
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (Official Visualizer)
Pearl Jam - Alive at The O2, London