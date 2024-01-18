Dua Lipa brands 90s bands like Oasis and Blur's behaviour as "obnoxious"

Dua Lipa has discussed acts like Oasis and Blur. Picture: 1. Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images 2. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images 3. Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty

The pop star has revealed she's taken inspiration from the Britpop icons for her "raw" new album, but admits they had to be toxic to not be labelled boring.

Dua Lipa has talked about bands in the Britpop era such as Oasis and Blur and described them as "obnoxious".

The Dance the Night singer has said she's taken inspiration from the band on her forthcoming album, but hasn't met any of the key figures of the time.

“I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually,” she told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person.… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing."

However, the 28-year-old artist reflected that it was a different time, where the press and audiences expected a level of toxicity and controversy from their rock stars.

"There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians,” she mused. “If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things."

Perhaps Dua Lipa is justified for not being too keep to meet the Britpop icons.

Both Oasis guitarist and songsmith Noel Gallagher and Blur frontman Damon Albarn have hit the headlines because of their comments about female pop stars.

Gallagher has labelled everyone from Taylor Swift to Adele as "s***" and had some negative words to say about Miley Cyrus too.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column the Ballad of the Mighty I singer said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'"

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

Meanwhile, Albarn was widely panned for arguing that Taylor Swift didn't write her own songs and that co-writing didn't count.

Despite this, he hailed Billie Eilish as a good example of a modern artist, despite the fact she co-writes with her brother Finneas.

After seeing the article, Swift slammed the Song 2 singer, writing: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The Gorillaz co-creator later distanced himself from his statements, but noted after that it was too late and he'd been "cast into the social media abyss."

At the time, he replied to the Folklore star's tweet: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon".

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Whether or not Dua ever meets the 90s legends, she might have more in common with the bands sooner than we think - as she's been tipped to play Glastonbury Festival 2024- with talks of her even headlining the Pyramid Stage.