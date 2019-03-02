Britpop stars: now and then!

Damon Albarn - then and now
Damon Albarn - then and now. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Mark Venema/Getty Images

How have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.

  1. Damon Albarn then and now

    Damon Albarn of Blur performs on stage, London , United Kingdom, 1990
    Damon Albarn of Blur performs on stage, London , United Kingdom, 1990. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

    This fresh-faced, mop-haired youth is about to take on the world with his characteristically English songs…

    Damon Albarn of Gorrilaz accepts the award for Best British Band during the 2018 BRIT Awards
    Damon Albarn of Gorrilaz accepts the award for Best British Band during the 2018 BRIT Awards. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

    ...And here he is again, winning a BRIT Award 28 years later for his project Gorillaz.

  2. Sleeper then and now

    Sleeper with TV presenter Dale Winton on the set of the video shoot for the single 'Inbetweener', January 1995
    Sleeper with TV presenter Dale Winton on the set of the video shoot for the single 'Inbetweener', January 1995. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

    Sleeper were best known for the hits Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now? They were fronted by the charismatic Louise Wener, who once wore an ironic t-shirt claiming they were "Another Female-Fronted Band"...

    Sleeper in 2019
    Sleeper in 2019. Picture: Authority Communications/PR

    Nowadays, Wener is better known for being an author, having written the four novels, including Goodnight Steve McQueen. But wait! Sleeper are back in 2019 with a new album, The Modern Age.

  3. Liam Gallagher then and now

    Liam Gallagher picture in 1994 in the Netherlands.
    Liam Gallagher picture in 1994 in the Netherlands. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

    Here's the younger Gallagher at the time of the release of the debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe.

    Liam Gallagher performs on stage at Finsbury Park on June 29, 2018 in London
    Liam Gallagher performs on stage at Finsbury Park on June 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

    And here he is, twenty-four years later. Different jacket, same (ish) haircut. Older, and no doubt wiser.

  4. Noel Gallagher then and now

    Noel Gallagher in 1995
    Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

    Noel Gallagher, post Inspiral Carpets roadie days, now the chief songwriter of the biggest band of 1995.

    Noel Gallagher in October 2018
    Noel Gallagher in October 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

  5. Gaz Coombes of Supergrass

    Supergrass in Chicago, July 1995
    Supergrass in Chicago, July 1995. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images

    The fresh-faced trio with Gaz Coombes on the left, pictured in the mid 1990s, around the time of their debut album, I Should Coco. They always looked like they were aged 12, even when they were actually in their 20s...

    Gaz Coombes live, June 2015
    Gaz Coombes live, June 2015. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

    …And here’s Gaz Coombes onstage in Paris twenty years later.

  6. Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

    Jarvis Cocker in 1991
    Jarvis Cocker in 1991. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

    Jarvis in his pre-Britpop fame, pictured in 1991, around the time of the single My Legendary Girlfriend.

    Jarvis Cocker in November 2017
    Jarvis Cocker in November 2017. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Here’s Jarvis now, a consummate broadcaster and actual legend.

  7. Richard Ashcroft of Verve

    Verve in Chicago in 1993
    Verve in Chicago in 1993. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Verve (no "The" in those days, pictured backstage at a show in Chicago in 1993, at the time of their debut album, A Storm In Heaven.

    Richard Ashcroft performing live at Finsbury Park in 2018
    Richard Ashcroft performing live at Finsbury Park in 2018. Picture: Jon Mo photography

    And here's Ashcroft in a fine, fine jacket, performing a solo show onstage at London's Finsbury Park 25 years later.

  8. Shed Seven

    York's finest were fronted by Rick Witter (third from left) and known for such Britpop classics as Going For Gold and Chasing Rainbows...

    Shed Seven in 1994
    Shed Seven in 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images 523207727

    ...And the band are still going strong - here's Witter onstage at Victorious Festival in 2018.

    Rick Witter of Shed Seven, 2018
    Rick Witter of Shed Seven, 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

  9. Echobelly

    Echobelly in 1993
    Echobelly in 1993. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

    Fronted by the charismatic frontwoman Sonya Madan, the band were best known for the track King Of The Kerb and their second album On.

    onya Madan of Echobelly performs at Star Shaped Festival at O2 Academy Brixton, 29 September 2018
    onya Madan of Echobelly performs at Star Shaped Festival at O2 Academy Brixton, 29 September 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

    Echobelly are still a going concern and playing shows, but Madan and guitarist Glenn Johansson also have an acoustic side-project, Calm Of Zero.

  10. Suede

    Pictured in 1994, here's Brett Anderson with the original line-up that featured guitarist Bernard Butler.

    Suede in 1994
    Suede in 1994. Picture: David Tonge/Getty Images

    Now not so androgynous, here’s the band pictured at the time of the release of their seventh album in 2016, Night Thoughts.

    Suede in 2016
    Suede in 2016. Picture: Press/Murray Chalmers PR

  11. The Bluetones

    Hounslow's contribution to the Britpop wave stole the hearts of the nation in 1996 with the all-time classic Slight Return, taken from their debut album, Expecting To Fly.

    Bluetones, backstage at Moles Club, Bath , United Kingdom, 1993
    Bluetones, backstage at Moles Club, Bath , United Kingdom, 1993. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

    The band split in 2011, but soon reconsidered and got back together at the end of 2015 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Singer Mark Morriss now has a solo career.

    Bluetones in 2015
    Bluetones in 2015. Picture: Press

