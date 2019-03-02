How have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.

Damon Albarn then and now Damon Albarn of Blur performs on stage, London , United Kingdom, 1990. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images This fresh-faced, mop-haired youth is about to take on the world with his characteristically English songs… Damon Albarn of Gorrilaz accepts the award for Best British Band during the 2018 BRIT Awards. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archive/PA Images ...And here he is again, winning a BRIT Award 28 years later for his project Gorillaz.

Sleeper then and now Sleeper with TV presenter Dale Winton on the set of the video shoot for the single 'Inbetweener', January 1995. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images Sleeper were best known for the hits Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now? They were fronted by the charismatic Louise Wener, who once wore an ironic t-shirt claiming they were "Another Female-Fronted Band"... Sleeper in 2019. Picture: Authority Communications/PR Nowadays, Wener is better known for being an author, having written the four novels, including Goodnight Steve McQueen. But wait! Sleeper are back in 2019 with a new album, The Modern Age.

Liam Gallagher then and now Liam Gallagher picture in 1994 in the Netherlands. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images Here's the younger Gallagher at the time of the release of the debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe. Liam Gallagher performs on stage at Finsbury Park on June 29, 2018 in London. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images And here he is, twenty-four years later. Different jacket, same (ish) haircut. Older, and no doubt wiser.

Noel Gallagher then and now Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Noel Gallagher, post Inspiral Carpets roadie days, now the chief songwriter of the biggest band of 1995. Noel Gallagher in October 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Gaz Coombes of Supergrass Supergrass in Chicago, July 1995. Picture: Paul Natkin/WireImage/Getty Images The fresh-faced trio with Gaz Coombes on the left, pictured in the mid 1990s, around the time of their debut album, I Should Coco. They always looked like they were aged 12, even when they were actually in their 20s... Gaz Coombes live, June 2015. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images …And here’s Gaz Coombes onstage in Paris twenty years later.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp Jarvis Cocker in 1991. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Jarvis in his pre-Britpop fame, pictured in 1991, around the time of the single My Legendary Girlfriend. Jarvis Cocker in November 2017. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Here’s Jarvis now, a consummate broadcaster and actual legend.

Richard Ashcroft of Verve Verve in Chicago in 1993. Picture: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Verve (no "The" in those days, pictured backstage at a show in Chicago in 1993, at the time of their debut album, A Storm In Heaven. Richard Ashcroft performing live at Finsbury Park in 2018. Picture: Jon Mo photography And here's Ashcroft in a fine, fine jacket, performing a solo show onstage at London's Finsbury Park 25 years later.

Shed Seven York's finest were fronted by Rick Witter (third from left) and known for such Britpop classics as Going For Gold and Chasing Rainbows... Shed Seven in 1994. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images 523207727 ...And the band are still going strong - here's Witter onstage at Victorious Festival in 2018. Rick Witter of Shed Seven, 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Echobelly Echobelly in 1993. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Fronted by the charismatic frontwoman Sonya Madan, the band were best known for the track King Of The Kerb and their second album On. onya Madan of Echobelly performs at Star Shaped Festival at O2 Academy Brixton, 29 September 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images Echobelly are still a going concern and playing shows, but Madan and guitarist Glenn Johansson also have an acoustic side-project, Calm Of Zero.

Suede Pictured in 1994, here's Brett Anderson with the original line-up that featured guitarist Bernard Butler. Suede in 1994. Picture: David Tonge/Getty Images Now not so androgynous, here’s the band pictured at the time of the release of their seventh album in 2016, Night Thoughts. Suede in 2016. Picture: Press/Murray Chalmers PR