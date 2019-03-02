Britpop stars: now and then!
How have the great 90s stars changed in looks and attitude? Radio X compares and contrasts.
Damon Albarn then and now
This fresh-faced, mop-haired youth is about to take on the world with his characteristically English songs…
...And here he is again, winning a BRIT Award 28 years later for his project Gorillaz.
Sleeper then and now
Sleeper were best known for the hits Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now? They were fronted by the charismatic Louise Wener, who once wore an ironic t-shirt claiming they were "Another Female-Fronted Band"...
Nowadays, Wener is better known for being an author, having written the four novels, including Goodnight Steve McQueen. But wait! Sleeper are back in 2019 with a new album, The Modern Age.
Liam Gallagher then and now
Here's the younger Gallagher at the time of the release of the debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe.
And here he is, twenty-four years later. Different jacket, same (ish) haircut. Older, and no doubt wiser.
Noel Gallagher then and now
Noel Gallagher, post Inspiral Carpets roadie days, now the chief songwriter of the biggest band of 1995.
Gaz Coombes of Supergrass
The fresh-faced trio with Gaz Coombes on the left, pictured in the mid 1990s, around the time of their debut album, I Should Coco. They always looked like they were aged 12, even when they were actually in their 20s...
…And here’s Gaz Coombes onstage in Paris twenty years later.
Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
Jarvis in his pre-Britpop fame, pictured in 1991, around the time of the single My Legendary Girlfriend.
Here’s Jarvis now, a consummate broadcaster and actual legend.
Richard Ashcroft of Verve
Verve (no "The" in those days, pictured backstage at a show in Chicago in 1993, at the time of their debut album, A Storm In Heaven.
And here's Ashcroft in a fine, fine jacket, performing a solo show onstage at London's Finsbury Park 25 years later.
Shed Seven
York's finest were fronted by Rick Witter (third from left) and known for such Britpop classics as Going For Gold and Chasing Rainbows...
...And the band are still going strong - here's Witter onstage at Victorious Festival in 2018.
Echobelly
Fronted by the charismatic frontwoman Sonya Madan, the band were best known for the track King Of The Kerb and their second album On.
Echobelly are still a going concern and playing shows, but Madan and guitarist Glenn Johansson also have an acoustic side-project, Calm Of Zero.
Suede
Pictured in 1994, here's Brett Anderson with the original line-up that featured guitarist Bernard Butler.
Now not so androgynous, here’s the band pictured at the time of the release of their seventh album in 2016, Night Thoughts.
The Bluetones
Hounslow's contribution to the Britpop wave stole the hearts of the nation in 1996 with the all-time classic Slight Return, taken from their debut album, Expecting To Fly.
The band split in 2011, but soon reconsidered and got back together at the end of 2015 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Singer Mark Morriss now has a solo career.