Noel Gallagher hits out at Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran: "The biggest-selling acts are s***"

25 September 2020, 13:47 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 13:52

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has hit out at the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift and argued that "there'll never be another Bowie".

Noel Gallagher has taken aim at pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, the former Oasis star has gone on a rant mourning the loss of "proper rock stars" and called the "biggest-selling acts" in the world, including the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker and Shake It Off singer, "s***".

Speaking on Matt Morgan's podcast, the Manchester rocker said: "Music now is style over substance. I find that these young ­people in the music game - they f***ing look great, they've all got tattoos and the image and all that f****** b******* but really they're just s***, they're not saying anything.

"The biggest-selling acts are s***, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world.
"Now the biggest thing in the world is f****** Taylor Swift. What?! F*** off."

Noel - who doesn't consider himself to be a rock star - doubts there will ever be another David Bowie or Freddie Mercury and he partly blames social media because celebrities can't get up to mischief because their antics will be called out on Twitter and Instagram.

He continued: "There'll never be another David Bowie, there'll never be another Marc Bolan, there'll never be another Freddie ­Mercury, proper rock stars.

"I don't consider myself a rock star, I'm more of a songwriter/grafter, I mean proper ­flamboyant rock stars.

"They'll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money and the ones that do like Ed Sheeran, f***ing whatever.

"They'll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King's Cross Station dressed as a Nazi, they'll be none of that any more, because ­people will be cowed by social media."

It's not the only pop star Noel Gallagher has disagreed with recently as he recently slammed Miley Cyrus' performance on the MTV Video Music Awards and the sexualisation of women.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column the Ballad of the Mighty I singer said: "That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f****** s*** and even my nine year old said, 'Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?'"

He added: "Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female.

"This has all come from America - that juvenile, jock, stupid f****** culture."

