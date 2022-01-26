Damon Albarn says he's been "cast into the social media abyss" after Taylor Swift comments

Damon Albarn has addressed the backlash. Picture: 1. 2.

By Jenny Mensah

The Blur frontman has spoken out about the furore surrounding his comments about Taylor Swift and whether she was a songwriter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Damon Albarn believes he's been "cast into the social media abyss" since making comments about Taylor Swift.

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator incurred the wrath of the singer-songwriter and her fans by downplaying her songwriting ability in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Now, he's since addressed the controversial interview while on stage at the Walt Disney Concert Hall this week, where he told the crowd ahead of performing Song 2, that journalist Mikael Wood had asked him to play the Blur hit "before he cast me into the social media abyss".

The 53-year-old artist added: "You can judge for yourself. I think I’m becoming old-fashioned.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over "co-writing" comments

Taylor reacted to the interview on Twitter, writing: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

She added: "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering".

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

READ MORE: Damon Albarn was put off a career in politics after meeting Tony Blair

Damon Albarn quickly distanced himself from the statements and suggested it was "clickbait". Replying to Swift's tweet he commented: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon".

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Albarn may have apologised quickly, but fans weren't having it. Even Swift's co-writer and collaborator waded in to defend his pal, writing: "i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb."

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

READ MORE: Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto