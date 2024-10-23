Courteeners unveil The Beginning Of the End single feat. DMA'S & announce album launch show

Courteeners' Liam Fray and DMA'S. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images, Kalpesh Lathigra/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co have shared their next taste of their Pink Cactus Cafe Album, which features the Australian trio.

Courteeners have shared their collaboration with DMA'S.

The Beginning Of the End sees Liam Fray and co join forces with the Aussie trio for an dance-infused indie single.

The brand new single is the next cut to be taken from Middleton rockers' seventh studio album, Pink Cactus Cafe, which is set for release this Friday (25th October 2024).

Watch the official visualiser for the track below:

Courteeners - The Beginning Of the End feat DMA's (Official Visualiser)

Speaking about working with DMA'S on the track, Liam Fray revealed it was so "easy" and teased this collaboration would be the "one of many".

Recalling how he first came across the band, Fray told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "I remember being sent a demo of Delete before it came out and thinking, 'Right we've got a song here, This is unreal'.

"And a friend of mine worked on a couple of their early gigs and they did... I think it was Oxford Academy, which is 1000 cap[acity]. We were soundchecking, so there were six them [the DMA'S with their touring band] and crew and they look pretty aggro. There was about 12 of them watching us."

He went on: "And I just went, 'Is that DMA'S? They look pretty intense' And it couldn't be further from the truth. They were just the nicest guys. They just wanted to hang out."

"So we stayed in touch, we took them on tour, there's loads of things we've done with them. I love them to pieces, you know. We go out for drinks, we go out for dinner."

On working on the track for the new album, he added: "That song will be one of many, that, because it was easy."

He went on: "It's hard because when you do an album, you're proud of it [all], but I love that song."

Liam Fray on Courteeners' new album Pink Cactus Café

The single came on the same day that the band announced their plans to play an intimate album launch show at The Leadmill in Sheffield next month.

Tickets for the date, which takes place on Tuesday 5th November, are on sale here from Thursday (24th October) at 10am.

Courteeners will play a very special album launch show at Sheffield @Leadmill on Tuesday 5th November. All tickets will go on sale at 10am tomorrow from https://t.co/pL3aB8PRDH pic.twitter.com/6G3ecFCevF — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) October 23, 2024

The information on the event page states: "THIS EVENT WILL SHOW AS SOLD OUT UNTIL 10AM ON THURSDAY 24TH OCTOBER. REFRESH THE PAGE THEN AND ALL OPTIONS WILL BECOME AVAILABLE."

Meanwhile, next month will see the Middleton rockers head out on tour dates next year, which include a homecoming date at Manchester's Co-op Live arena with DMA's and Mystery Jets as support.

Courteeners' 2024 UK tour dates:

14th November OVO Hydro, Glasgow with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 15th November Co-Op Live, Manchester with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 16th November 02 Academy Brixton, London

21st November First Direct Arena, Leeds with DMA'S

22nd November Utilita Arena, Cardiff with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 23rd November Utilita Arena, Birmingham with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

