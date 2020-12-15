Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie

Courtney Love bares flesh in risqué bathroom selfie from London. Picture: 1. Instagram/Courtney Love 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

The Hole frontwoman shared the daring post on Instagram, which saw her pose in front of her bathroom mirror in London.

Courtney Love has shared a daring photo online.

The Hole frontwoman took to Instagram this week to share a moment of self-care with her fans, posting a daring bathroom selfie which sees her pose with her robe open, followed by another snap of her brewing posh flowering tea.

See her Instagram below, which she captioned: "They marvel at my scandals`

"My vengeful washed up astrals

"All fucked up in black pastels .

"Yeah.

#getouttamyhouse"

READ MORE: When and where did Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love get married?

It's not the first time Love's Instagram posts have hit the headlines.

Earlier this month the Violet singer was watching Liam Gallagher's Down By The River Thames live stream gig and felt moved to tell a candid story of the night they stayed up partying and the Oasis rocker played her Songbird.

Sharing an image of herself with the Manchester rocker in the early noughties, she began: "00. @liamgallagher , and a cheesy snakeskin top from night market at Juan le pins ( south of france) rolled into The capital early evening @juliewhitebread asked what we should do tonight ... having been sunning / eating Niçoise salad / chugging anyone else’s Petrus".

She went on to explain that she wanted to hang out with Liam Gallagher and proceeded to hunt him down before having a night of excess which stretched into the early hours.

The Live Through This rocker continued: "I want Liam. Can we get me Liam?" I said ... . Jp said “ha I bet I can find him in under an hour“ “really ? Ok ! Do it” off she went within 20 minutes she’d found him ( met bar) “come down he wants to hang" she was laughing . 20 minutes! an idiot american I’d ordered an actual limousine ( no one uses those in London. Just suckers like me !)".

Once they met up with Liam and a character called Terry Chemical, the grunge rocker went on to spend an evening of rock 'n' roll drug-fuelled decadence with the him until there was only two of them left.

She revealed: "At some point, sunrise almost with everyone else gone ( that gross almost sun rise feel! You all know it!) he grabs a guitar and after I play “hold onto me” which I was extremely proud of , my first love song , he goes next and plays the most sublime “songbird” . I kept thinking . Liams the talent ! It’s not Noel! ( unfair I’m sure . It’s them both ) months later “songbird “ which I’d told all that would listen was a work of such sublime game changing beauty , George Harrison aspect included , was released . but when it was recorded a minor tempo change had ruined ( for me) the alchemical magic of “songbird” still a lovely song but that sunrise cokey come down London morning it was ... THE BEST SONG EVER."

READ MORE: Is Liam Gallagher's Songbird his most heartfelt track?