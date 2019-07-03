The best grunge bands of all time

Let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash: from Nirvana and Pearl Jam to Soundgarden and Mudhoney…

What type of music is grunge?

How do you define grunge, exactly? It began around 1986/87 in the Washington State area of the US, particularly around the city of Seattle.

Green River, featuring future members of grunge lynchpins Pearl Jam and Mudhoney, played droning, heavy guitar rock, as much influenced by punk as it was metal.

The term “grunge” described both the music and the look of the bands: long-haired, scruffy, down and dirty.

Who was the first grunge band?

The term was coined by Bruce Pavitt of the Sub Pop label, referring to Green River’s Dry As A Bone EP in the summer of 1987: he called it “gritty vocals, roaring Marshall amps, ultra-loose GRUNGE that destroyed the morals of a generation”. The cover photo featured a black and white photo by Charles Peterson, coining the classic “grunge” look.

Other bands soon took up the grunge mantle… here are a few of the greatest exponents of the sound.